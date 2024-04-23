Christina Hendricks' hourglass figure looks phenomenal in stunning wedding weekend dress

Christina Hendricks started her wedding weekend off with a fashionable bang – wearing an exquisite dress for her rehearsal dinner on Friday.

The 48-year-old married her fiancé George Bianchini on April 20 in New Orleans and the night before she donned a stunning blue and white floral gown designed by her friend, Christian Siriano.

© Instagram Christina married George Bianchini on April 20

The designer shared some photos of Christina's stunning ensemble on Instagram and the head-turning gown flattered her hourglass curves perfectly.

Christina's dress boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline with elaborate puffed sleeves, a nipped-in waist, and a mermaid skirt that featured a floor-sweeping train.

She wore her raven hair in a chic updo with curled pieces pulled out to frame her face and a bold red lip that popped against her porcelain skin.

"I got to dress my beautiful friend @actuallychristinahendricks on her wedding weekend and WOW it was so magical in New Orleans filled with love and glamour! #sundayglamour,' Christian captioned the carousel of photos.

© Instagram Christina looked breathtaking in her rehearsal dinner dress

Speaking about the dress to People, Christina described it as "spectacular" and a "red carpet moment that was not on a red carpet".

Steadicam operator George proposed to Christina last March and they exchanged vows in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark.

The wedding was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and Christina wore a custom Katya Katya lace gown with a high neck, long sleeves, and an A-line skirt.

© Instagram Christina's gown was designed by Christian Siriano.

She paired it with a custom Claire Pettibone veil with pale gray silk ribbons and lace flowers.

Discussing their wedding location, Christina explained why New Orleans holds special significance to her and her new husband.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she said.

"And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle."

© Instagram Christina married George in New Orleans

She added: "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."

As for their wedding venue – which was once the residence of New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod, who famously offered Napoleon Bonaparte refuge during his exile – it was love at first sight for Christina.

"It's got this rustic Cuban, Spanish, European textured, high-low feeling to it, which I guess is how we feel about ourselves a little bit – a little high-low," she explained.

© Getty Christina and George got engaged in 2023

"It's got the most gorgeous walls with paint peeling off, and then you walk upstairs and there's these grand dining rooms with the beautiful ceilings."

The actress went "full floral" decorating the venue after teaming up with New Orleans floral design studio Sharime Kayla.

"I've always loved flowers. It's something so special to me, and I've never really indulged in just having an event and just letting it be a festival of flora and fauna," she said.

© Instagram Christina chose a color palette in homage to her former goth lifestyle

"I came [to her] with Pinterest pictures and, 'I like this and I like this and I like this.' And she went, 'Oh, you want Southern Gothic with Dutch masters.' And I went, 'Oh God, that's exactly what I want,'" she recalled.

As for the wedding's color palette, Christina chose "gothic, moody and sexy," plum, blush, and chocolate shades in homage to her former goth lifestyle. "George and I are both ex-goths, so that speaks to us," she added.

