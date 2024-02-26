Christina Hendricks mistaken for Victoria Beckham in lingerie-clad throwback modeling photos

Christina Hendricks had a flashback to her former career as a model on Sunday when she shared photos which blew fans away.

The Good Girls star was almost unrecognizable in the sizzling snapshots with her flamed-colored tresses worn in a short, slicked back style.

Another image showed her rocking curly, blonde hair as she modeled a series of lingerie which put her fabulous physique on display.

She simply captioned the post: "Underwear," leaving the photos to do the talking.

Christina looked strikingly tall and sultry in the images as fans branded her a "natural beauty" and some even mistook her for Victoria Beckham from her days of having short hair.

"I thought it was VB in that first image," wrote one, while as second said: "Victoria Beckham vibes."

Christina has carved out a successful career as an actress but originally found fame as a model.

She left home at 17 to follow her dreams after winning a modeling competition with Seventeen magazine.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham with short hair smiles alongside her husband David Beckham

The star stayed in the business for a decade before breaking into acting.

Her role as Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, made her a household success but Christina confessed that prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure.

Due to her curves, she was often dismissed for parts such as a police-officers and doctors and told The Times in 2017: "I auditioned for things where I knew I killed the audition. I knew I did."

© Instagram Christina is confident in her body

However, she didn't land them. "It was like. 'Oh, should I give you my sizes now, or...?' And they would call up and say, 'We just don't think that a doctor would look like that'.

"I would be embarrassed to even say that out loud. There should be a million different body types [on television]. It's outrageous that there aren't. And it's outrageous that we're sitting here having this conversation and it's even a thing."

© Getty Christina was discovered as a model at 17

But playing Joan changed that for Christina as she revealed "all these, like, amazing strong, powerful women," were suddenly being offered to her.

And she loves her curves, telling The Sun: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn’t starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses."

Adding: "I’m completely comfortable with my body."

