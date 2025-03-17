Christina Hendricks stuns in bold leather look for latest appearance ahead of special anniversary

Christina Hendricks just nailed springtime dressing.

Though the official start of spring is still a few days away, for her latest outing, the Mad Men alum wore a perfectly transitional outfit mixing colorful patterns with dark leather.

The The Buccaneers actress stepped out for the Shani Darden Rescue Serum Launch Dinner in Los Angeles on Friday, which also saw attendance from former InStyle editor Laura Brown, as well as Jurnee Smollett, Milla Jovovich, Rachel Zoe, Monica Lewinsky, and Raissa Gerona, among others.

For the special gathering, Christina opted for a red and pink, striped long-sleeve shirt, with a vinyl, black leather, ankle-length skirt, paired with classic black pumps.

She later took to Instagram and shared some photos and selfies from the event, and wrote in her caption: "Celebrating the goddess @shanidarden @shanidardenstudio and her yummy new serum that will make you glowwwwww."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments, with one writing: "So unbelievably beautiful Christina, looked like a lot of fun!" as others followed suit with: "This outfit! I think it's one of my favorites!" and: "You always glow," as well as: "Great outfit."

© Getty Christina wore the perfect combination of color and edge

It's a special time for Christina, who in a month will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband George Bianchini, who she married on April 20 of last year.

Speaking with People at the time about their New Orleans nuptials, she explained: "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle.

© Instagram The actress shared a selfie with Laura and Monica

She and her husband, a camera operator, met in 2020 and got engaged in 2023. Christina was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019, and opening up about her decision to remarry, and have another wedding, she shared: "We're both romantic, and I think it's easy to say when you've been married before, and it's been so hard and it didn't work, and you feel like, 'Oh my gosh, this is very scary. We don't have to do this. We could just love each other and not do this.'"

© Instagram She also shared a photo with a glimpse into her home

"But I think there's something to be said about really making that commitment and saying it out loud with some of your friends and family."

© Getty Images The Mad Men alum's anniversary with her husband is on April 20

She continued: "There is a romance to it, there's a celebration about it, and there is also just something that makes you feel different. There's something that says, 'You're not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere.'"

"How many times do you get to bring all your best people together at once? You're going to remember that forever, and I wanted that for us."