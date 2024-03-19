Christina Hendricks' curves look otherworldly in skintight mini dress in gorgeous new photos

Christina Hendricks knows exactly how to showcase her curves to maximum effect.

The 48-year-old's hourglass physique has long been admired and her latest photos prove why her fans fall over themselves to compliment her.

Christina showcased another gorgeous look on Monday that put her sensational figure front and center when she posed inside her home wearing a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline that hugged her curves.

Standing in front of a wall-mounted mirror, Christina oozed confidence in the Victorian-inspired dress that boasted long, lace sleeves with exaggerated shoulders and a lace overlay.

Proving you can never wear too much lace, the actress added a pair of matching tights and some black, pointed-toe, calf-length boots.

The Good Girls star became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Holloway in the hit series Mad Men.

However, she previously admitted that before starring in the show, she was passed over for other roles like police officers or medics because of her hourglass figure.

"I auditioned for things where I knew I killed the audition. I knew I did," she told The Times.

"It was like. 'Oh, should I give you my sizes now, or...?' And they would call up and say, 'We just don't think that a doctor would look like that'. I would be embarrassed to even say that out loud."

She added: "There should be a million different body types [on television]. It's outrageous that there aren't. And it's outrageous that we're sitting here having this conversation and it's even a thing."

Christina was a model before she became an actress and said that it was while she was living in Italy that her physique began to change.

"I started out as a model and when I went to Italy to build my book, I gained 15lb from all the pasta and cappuccinos that were part of my life over there," she told The Sun in 2013.

"I saw my body change and I loved how it changed my appearance and how it made me look more womanly and sexy."

She continued: "I give credit to my mom, who told me to feel good about my appearance and not feel embarrassed about my body because she was never worried about looking too big or feeling fat."

Christina added: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn't starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses. I'm completely comfortable with my body."

Judging by her love of figure-enhancing ensembles, we do not doubt that she will pick something incredible to wear for her wedding to Steadicam operator George Bianchini.

Christina announced her engagement to her partner last March by sharing their happy news on Instagram. She penned: "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

Recently, she revealed that the duo will most likely marry in New Orleans. "It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans," she told People.

"I've gone there for years throughout my life, and I just think it's one of the greatest American cities," she continued. "I love that it has its own cuisine, architecture, music and spirit. It's just a very vibrant and sexy city."

Christina and George appear to be a match made in heaven, with the actress gushing: "We love the same kind of places, the same food, the same music, the same sense of humor."

She added of her fiancé: "He just keeps me smiling, and he always tells me that I can do whatever I set my heart to and that he believes in me."

This won't be Christina's first wedding. She was married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before she filed for divorce in December 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences".

