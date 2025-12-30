Christina Hendricks looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress in loved-up photo with husband

The Mad Men actress is married to George Bianchini and the happy couple have been making the most of the festive season at home in New York

Christina Hendricks on the red carpet © Getty Images
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christina Hendricks has a fabulous sense of style, and has been turning heads in her latest holiday photos. The Mad Men actress shared a series of photos from December on her Instagram page on Sunday, including a loved-up picture of her and husband George Bianchini

In the photo, Christina stunned in a figure-hugging tartan midi-dress teamed with black heels and a matching clutch. The design cinched in at the waist and featured a high neckline and ruffled long sleeves. The actress wore her auburn hair in loose waves and opted for a bold red lipstick. The couple posed in front of a red phone box at a festive event. 

Christina Hendricks looked stunning in a tartan midi dress as she posed at a holiday event with her husband © Instagram
Christina Hendricks looked stunning in a tartan midi dress as she posed at a holiday event with her husband

Other pictures from the reel included one of Christina and her friends enjoying Christmas drinks, with the star dressed in another stand-out outfit - this time a metallic gold gown with embroidery detailing. Christina also posted several photos from inside her stunning New York home, which she has remodelled over the past few years. 

christina hendricks wearing a metallic gown with her friends while celebrating the christmas season © Instagram
The Mad Men actress wore another stylish holiday outfit - a metallic gown - during a night out with friends

The actress spoke to us in February about renovating the property, and how she was "inspired by being in Ireland and Scotland". She said: "The colors and some of the things are what I've seen on my travels: there's some taxidermy in there. There's an earthy feel to it, I think – I painted everything green." 

A glimpse inside Christina Hendricks' stylish New York home© Instagram
A glimpse inside Christina Hendricks' stylish New York home

She also shared with us: "I've been having so much fun. We have a home in New York and we just started spending more time there, and I've been nesting and decorating, and I'm having so much fun!" 

Christina and George split their time between their New York home and LA. The couple have been married since April 2024, having got engaged the previous year. They had a fairytale wedding in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark, in New Orleans. 

christina hendricks george bianchini heaven gala 2024© Getty Images
Christina Hendricks with her husband George Bianchini

The wedding was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and Christina wore a custom Katya Katya lace gown with a high neck, long sleeves, and an A-line skirt. She paired it with a custom Claire Pettibone veil with pale gray silk ribbons and lace flowers. 

Discussing their wedding location, Christina explained why New Orleans holds special significance to her and her husband. "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she told People. 

photo of christina hendricks in green dress holding hands husband george bianchini red carpet© WireImage
The actress with her husband have been married since 2024

"And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle." She added: "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually." 

One month later, the newlyweds recreated their wedding at home in LA so they could marry again in front of Christina's mother, Jackie Sue, who has Alzheimer's and was unable to attend the first ceremony.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Best dressed stars in November 2025
Best dressed stars in November 2025
See our round-up of the very best celebrity fashion photos of the month – from Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo to Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence
Read More