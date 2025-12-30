Christina Hendricks looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress in loved-up photo with husband

Christina Hendricks has a fabulous sense of style, and has been turning heads in her latest holiday photos. The Mad Men actress shared a series of photos from December on her Instagram page on Sunday, including a loved-up picture of her and husband George Bianchini.

In the photo, Christina stunned in a figure-hugging tartan midi-dress teamed with black heels and a matching clutch. The design cinched in at the waist and featured a high neckline and ruffled long sleeves. The actress wore her auburn hair in loose waves and opted for a bold red lipstick. The couple posed in front of a red phone box at a festive event.

© Instagram Christina Hendricks looked stunning in a tartan midi dress as she posed at a holiday event with her husband

Other pictures from the reel included one of Christina and her friends enjoying Christmas drinks, with the star dressed in another stand-out outfit - this time a metallic gold gown with embroidery detailing. Christina also posted several photos from inside her stunning New York home, which she has remodelled over the past few years.

© Instagram The Mad Men actress wore another stylish holiday outfit - a metallic gown - during a night out with friends

The actress spoke to us in February about renovating the property, and how she was "inspired by being in Ireland and Scotland". She said: "The colors and some of the things are what I've seen on my travels: there's some taxidermy in there. There's an earthy feel to it, I think – I painted everything green."

© Instagram A glimpse inside Christina Hendricks' stylish New York home

She also shared with us: "I've been having so much fun. We have a home in New York and we just started spending more time there, and I've been nesting and decorating, and I'm having so much fun!"

Christina and George split their time between their New York home and LA. The couple have been married since April 2024, having got engaged the previous year. They had a fairytale wedding in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark, in New Orleans.

© Getty Images Christina Hendricks with her husband George Bianchini

The wedding was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and Christina wore a custom Katya Katya lace gown with a high neck, long sleeves, and an A-line skirt. She paired it with a custom Claire Pettibone veil with pale gray silk ribbons and lace flowers.

Discussing their wedding location, Christina explained why New Orleans holds special significance to her and her husband. "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she told People.

© WireImage The actress with her husband have been married since 2024

"And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle." She added: "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."

One month later, the newlyweds recreated their wedding at home in LA so they could marry again in front of Christina's mother, Jackie Sue, who has Alzheimer's and was unable to attend the first ceremony.