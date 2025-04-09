What to wear to a job interview - and actually get the role

Heading to a job interview can be extremely daunting. Not only do you have that nervous disposition, but you also want to look the best you possibly can, without overdoing it, and of course, remaining formal, but not frumpy.

It's so hard to navigate; everyone wants to make a great first impression on their prospective boss, don't they?

There is power in feeling confident when you are presenting yourself at an interview. Anna Hemmings, Smart Works CEO, concurs and tells HELLO!:

We know that the power of the right outfit can be transformational. Fashion can be an incredible force for good – when a woman looks and feels great about who she is, she can change her life. A bright jacket, the perfect dress, the sharp trousers – the right outfit can allow women to stand taller, feel relaxed and confident, and give their best in an interview."

The charity provides an incredible service - they offer free, first-rate interview clothing (and coaching) to help women secure employment. Anna adds: "Dressing for interviews can feel daunting. It sounds deceptively simple but the right outfit really does have the ability to change a woman’s whole approach to an interview, and lead to job success. That empowerment is so important to everything we do at Smart Works.”

Polished is power

Although times have changed regarding formal dressing, being polished is still in vogue.

"A great outfit to impress a prospective employer is one that is polished, professional, and aligned with the industry," says Gemma Alicia Long, founder at HR & Co. "For most corporate or office-based roles, you can be a little more modern in 2025. Think smart trousers, a skirt or a dress, a crisp shirt or blouse and closed-toe shoes for a clean, modern and confident look. Ultimately, your attire should reflect both your personal style and your understanding of the company culture, role and expectations."

What to avoid when dressing for a job interview

We know that tailoring is key, but what items are a no-go? Felicity Cleary, HR People Partner at Leigh Academy Trust, tells HELLO!: "I would not deem jeans, tracksuit bottoms, leggings, slogan t-shirts or revealing dresses to be appropriate for an interview setting. I would also be looking at good personal hygiene and not a dishevelled appearance such as unclean hair or uncared-for facial hair."

I've had a few questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox about what key items one should wear when going for a new role, and it's actually pretty easy when you know how. Like everything, a few well-cut key pieces will carry you through, and what's more, you can mix and match them in other environments too, so you're getting more for your money.

Pinstripe blazer

Kicking off with the ultimate office essential (aside from coffee), the mighty blazer. What did we do without them? We all know that blazers are so versatile these days; they can be worn with jeans and the sleeves can be rolled up for a more casual, contemporary look.

'Sharp Shoulder Pinstripe Boyfriend Blazer', £325, ME+EM

But for a job interview, they really are gold as they command a certain type of attention - they are professional and sleek and everyone looks good in them, particularly if they feature pinstripes. This ME+EM number is slightly loose but still body-skimming and not too boxy - the ultimate in comfort and style.

A tailored co-ord

Depending on what time of year you are attending that big interview, a tailored two-piece is also a great combo to go with.

This French Connection tailed two-piece looks so professional

Matching style, like this sleeveless brown ensemble from French Connection, is ideal as it makes you look well-put together and in sync. Block colour helps you to stand out too. Just make sure it's ironed and pressed correctly - we don't do creases when a new job is at stake!

A Stylish bag

Yes, you may want to bring a colourful, zesty bag to add some interest, which can work of course, but a classically stylish bag is always the safest accompanying accessory to add to an interview outfit.

Leather Kingly Tote Bag, £495, Smythson

It will give your look an executive finish and will be handy to use in other professional situations. This Smythson bag is big enough to carry a laptop in, but still will make your new (potential) boss swoon with the soft buttery leather and well-designed shape.

Sleek flats

Yes, we would all love to rock a pair of Chanel flats when in the interview room, but at almost £1,000 a pop, no can do.

'Penelope Mary Jane Flat,' £112, Boden

Instead, these two-tone Boden ballet pumps, £112, are so chic / $42.87 The muted base will make you look polished, and go with both suits and pencil skirts, so these shoes are super versatile. Best of all, you can wear them with jeans the next day when you're having a post-debrief with your bestie.

A statement jacket

Yes, I know I mentioned that classic is key, and it is when trying to bag your dream job, but you can branch out a little, especially with a power jacket. I would still stick to primary shades or monochrome, like this fabulous M&S tweed number, but the slightly daring choice will not only look fashion-forward without being over the top, but also make you more memorable.

Tweed Checked Fringed Jacket, £69, M&S Collection

The interviewer may think, "Wow, the lady in that great tweed jacket had amazing communication skills", and call you back that very day. Take a chance and let your jacket represent you.

Classic, timeless jewellery

We all love a statement earring, but keeping your jewellery delicate and minimal will prove less distracting and complement your professional attire.

Astrid & Miyu's tennis necklace is so chic yet understated

These gorgeous earrings from Carrie Elizabeth, £120 / $157 can be worn again and again with other outfits, adding a touch of glam without being over the top.

Chunky Organic Hoops, £120, Carrie Elizabeth

A tennis necklace is seen as a quiet luxury item and this pretty number from Astrid & Miyu, £120 / $180 will add a touch of elegance to the mix.