How to style a blazer aged 30, 40, 50 and beyond - by a fashion expert
Grece Ghanem wears black sunglasses from Saint Laurent, a beige leather and gold braided earrings, a purple oversized blazer jacket, matching purple large suit pants, a dark brown shiny braided leather handbag, outside the COS show, on April 26, 2023 in Paris, France. © Getty

Ask Laura: How to style a blazer in your 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond

Want to know what to wear with a blazer? Read my fashion tips

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
If I had to name one fashion item that is the most versatile of all, I would always choose a blazer. It's the sleekest, most classic style money can buy and it really does suit every single person, no matter what shape, what size or more importantly, what age.

I've had multiple questions on how to wear blazers in my 'Ask Laura' inbox recently.

Styling a black blazer, black leather long gloves, a black leather mini Miu Miu bag, satin green shoes and a brown long skirt outside Philosophy show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 19, 2024 in Milan, Italy.© Getty
A blazer can be worn with some many items in your wardrobe

The mighty blazer can be worn with pretty much anything and what's more, it can easily elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. Bored of wearing jeans and a T-shirt? Wear a blazer and add ballet pumps. Want to quickly look authoritative in that meeting? Wear a blazer over a dress. Instant classic vibes, zero effort.

Eva Chen wears a military green turtle neck sweater, a pink oversized blazer and blue wide leg jeans outside ChloÃ© show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
A colourful blazer gives any outfit an interesting edge

You can experiment with colours, too. If you keep the rest of your outfit a simple colour like black, an apple green blazer or even pink will pep up your look and make it more interesting.

Oversized blazers

One way of styling a blazer (and one I am personally very much into at the moment) is wearing an oversized style with leggings.

This oversized TALA blazer is great teamed with leggings and ballet pumps
 I find form-fitting, sculpting leggings like these from SPANX are best. They really pull in the leg, give you a snatched waist and offer your shape some definition. Recently, I wore these amazing leggings from TALA, as well as the brand's oversized blazer. I really loved the bold shoulder pads and the fact you can use the secret button at the wrist to create some ruching at the sleeves. I added ballet flats and simple gold jewellery, but a pair of trainers like these burgundy Golas would have worked well too.

Rolling up the sleeves of a blazer gives a relaxed feel
Oversized blazers are great for throwing on, but also for hiding any areas you may be uncomfortable with. Since having children, my stomach isn't as flat as it was, and my hips are very 'womanly'. An oversized blazer subtly conceals areas that may be of concern, making one appear sleeker.

Classic tones

Camel and black are shades that never date and will also go with any colour palette in your wardrobe. 

Fitted black blazer by Mango
This classic, fitted black blazer is from Mango

A black blazer with a white shirt is typical office attire that you will be wearing 30 years from now. A camel or tan blazer like this one from Sosandar is very on trend right now, super autumnal and creates a neutral base.

 You can add jewellery, brooches and layer up with other items and there won't be any jarring clashes.

Camel Premium Double Breasted Blazer from Sosandar
This 'Camel Premium Double Breasted Blazer' from Sosandar is so chic

Structured Blazers

Blazers with a nipped-in waist, like this number by Mango, gives the impression of a sleek silhouette and can give a real hourglass look, particularly if teamed with tailored trousers. Also for a night out, you could wear a blazer with a camisole like this one from Lydia Millen's edit with Sinead Keary and jeans. 

"The Becky" - Silk Cami (Bra Friendly Champagne) by Lydia Millen Sinead Keary
Team a camisole with a blazer for night out vibes

Just add heels, a great handbag and you've got yourself one chic outfit.

Styling a cropped white blazer, bag, dress outside Joao Maraschin during day two of the Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) SS25© Getty
If you want to wear a blazer with a dress, it's a good idea to wear one that isn't too long

Layer

Blazers are amazing for layering. You can team cosier styles like this boyfriend version with generic white T-shirts, but wearing them over chunky knits can work too. 

BOYFRIEND BLAZER Midnight navy Serena Bute
This boyfriend blazer from Serena Bute is ideal for layering with cosy, seasonal knits

Teaming your blazer with a piece of cashmere like this V-neck top gives a regal look, and you can even wear them over dresses too. Just make sure the blazer isn't too long, as you may get swamped by the fabric.

 Statement blazers

Not everyone wants to wear a dress to a party. Statement blazers are really having a moment right now.

View post on Instagram
 

Claudia Winkleman famously wore a Nadine Merabi glittery blazer on Strictly, and has never looked back.

The 'Kira' black blazer by Nadine Merabi
The 'Kira' black blazer by Nadine Merabi

 It's a great alternative to a frock or skirt and will make you feel instantly dressed up. 

Take away tips

All these suggestions will suit any woman of any age. Find a blazer cut that works for you and you will have so many outfit options. Try some on when you go shopping; see how you feel. My pet peeve though is super long sleeves. I always feel like I'm dressing up in my grandad's old suit jacket when I see that look! Tailored styles are always best.

