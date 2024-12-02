10 timeless fashion staples every woman over 40 needs in their wardrobe

We all know that life begins at 40, and that should include your sense of style. Think about it; you know your body shape, you're more likely to have buckets of self-acceptance and what's more, you've watched plenty of trends come and go.

© Edward Berthelot The style staples every woman should have includes a blazer

If you want to revamp your look in your 40s, I would suggest investing in these ten fashion items that will transform your wardrobe instantly. Also, you can mix and match these looks and create some really versatile outfits.

Tips for dressing in your 40s

© Getty Classic pieces always work well no matter what age you are

Try to opt for well-fitting clothes that flatter your shape. Tailored pieces that are of high quality will last longer and suit your shape better than faddy, fast-fashion pieces which can be poorly made and are really bad for the environment.

A trench coat

M&S Belted Longline Trench Coat

Yes, predictable, but there is nothing more classic than a trench coat. Especially when designed in a neutral tone of tan or burnt caramel. It's flattering on all skin tones and what's more, it's a great layering piece. Wear it over jumpers, shorts or dresses, the list is endless. It also has an air of elegance, too; think Audry Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's. This M&S number has great reviews and a gorgeous, longline cut.

Jeans that actually flatter your shape

River Island's wide leg jeans are a winner

Is there anything better than a pair of jeans that genuinely fit you well? There are many styles to choose from, and you've got to know what suits YOU personally, but once you have it nailed - be it skinny, flare, barrel, high-waisted or drainpipe - you can dress them up and down accordingly. They don't call it 'jeans and a nice top' for nothing, you know! Personally, I have always loved a wide-leg style like this River Island pair as they can be teamed with boots and heels, as well as trainers or flats. Plus that 70s vibe will always be cool!

A tailored blazer

TALA's oversized blazer is so versatile

One of the most versatile items out there, a blazer can be worn with pretty much anything. Jeans, shorts, over a dress, with tailored trousers - heck, they can even be worn with leggings for that elevated, sports luxe look. Always go for a style with a heavy fabric as this lightly skims the body - flimsy items with zero lining just don't look right. They aren't just for the office either; blazers have fast become a daytime, casual ensemble. This TALA style has exaggerated shoulder pads which streamline the body and includes so many pockets.

A little black dress

The Needle & Thread Pretty Pointelle Knit Ankle Gown

A beautiful LBD is a fail-safe party piece that you can bring out year after year. Simply add different accessories each time and everyone will think you've put something new on. This Pointelle style by Needle & Thread is a timeless piece made from the softest fabric and the fluted sleeves give it a feminine fit.

This Jane dress is also a piece you could wear to a party each year

If you don't like wearing black; a well-fitting party dress in another shade is great, too. Go for something you can bring out each season that flatters you and makes you feel confident. Fussy patterns are out - stylish boldness is key. This silver shift dress by Jane is lightly tailored and would catch the lightly superbly at a party.

Classic jewellery

Jewellery trends come and go, but I think a simple gold watch, diamond stud earrings and subtle charm necklaces are classic, simple, and scream good taste.

Warren James 1.00ct Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings

If you want something bold, choose something high quality like this stunning interlinked choker that you can make a statment with, time and time again.

Choose designs you can rewear

Nude heels

I could write a book on why nude heels are so good. Firstly, they are super wearable and won't clash with any existing items.

Nude heels elongate the leg

They are timeless and you can wear them for any occasion, from a wedding to a work party. They are also leg lengthening when paired with skirts and are totally seasonal - come rain or shine, they can be worn. These Steve Madden stamps are made from real leather and are just so sophisticated.

Rollneck jumper

Uniqlo's 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

The humble rockneck will forever be greatly regarded due to the fact it's stylish and comfortable. Plus, it's an ultra-slimming style that lengthens the torso instantly. Wear with tailored trousers and you've got yourself a pretty debonair look that just screams old money. Cashmere styles like this Uniqlo one are soft, wash well and will stay looking smooth and sleek. No bobbles allowed!

A white shirt

Ralph Lauren is famed for their shirts

A white shirt will appear in every single style essentials list, and that's because you really do need one in your wardrobe. The crisp, clean lines of a well-cut shirt will not only make you look svelte, but the colour reflects the light, making you appear more streamlined. They look professional too - and like all the items in this feature, can be paired with everything. If you aren't sure what to wear at any given moment, a white shirt with trousers is a safe option, always. Add heels and accessories and you will make such a powerful, chic stance. The cut on this Ralph Lauren shirt is just exceptional.

Ballet flats

Easy to put on and take off, looks fabulous with jeans and dresses, can pep up leggings, never date, can be worn in winter and summer, do we need any more reasons to love this versatile shoe?

These Dune flats are great quality and are a huge hit with shoppers online.

A piece of leopard print

If you look through any style archive throughout the years, leopard print is always there. Despite the fact it's not simple, it is widely regarded as a classic.

A touch of leopard will always be on point

This New Look pullover is a great throw-on item and the print will make you look so dressed up.

Influencer Erica Davies, who is known for her love of leopard print which features in her range at George at Asda, sums up the power of the print perfectly, telling HELLO: "Wear it like it is a neutral, so consider it a print that will work with everything. It will also lift tonal combinations, including shades of tan or cream, as well as pop against all-black looks or even with bold, saturated colours such as red."