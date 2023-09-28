HELLO! Fashion’s Editor shares her top 5 job interview tips – and reveals the charity empowering women to find work

When it comes to acing a job interview, the key is making a good impression – but finding the perfect outfit can prove challenging. Whether you’re shopping on a budget or unsure or how best to dress for your shape, finding clothes that are affordable and professional can seem like a monumental task.

That’s why SHEIN has partnered with fashion charity Dress For Success to empower women to achieve economic independence through financial support and an accessible range of sizes in clothes that can help you reach your professional goals.

When discussing the partnership between SHEIN and Dress For Success, the charity's Executive Director Fionnula Shannon shared:

"SHEIN has been partnering with the Dress for Success Greater London Charity since 2019. The charity empowers women to economic independence by providing pre employment training, confidence building and free styling sessions and wardrobe to assist them in being successful at gaining employment. The partnership with SHEIN provides an impactful community investment to our women as part of our empowerment programme.”

With a wealth of experience in the fashion industry, HELLO! Fashion’s Editor Jill Wanless also understands the power of picking the right outfit for a high stakes occasion such as a job interview. Here she shares her top 5 tips for dressing for one:

Tip 1: “Tailoring is the best way to look and feel pulled together for an interview. A great fitting trouser or skirt suit with a mannish blazer looks the business.”

Tip 2: “Make sure your clothes are crease-free (a handheld steamer is a great investment for the time poor). Think carefully about accessories, a luxe looking handbag can elevate a high street outfit. Stick to classic tan, black or neutrals.”

Tip 3: “Comfort equals confidence. Make sure you try on your outfit before the big day. Move in it and lift your arms up in front of the mirror. You want to feel 100% comfortable and relaxed."

Tip 4: “Choose natural fabrics where possible. Synthetics make you perspire more, and no one wants sweat patches. If you’re the nervous type and get a neck rash when you’re in the spotlight (that’s me!) wear a roll neck or high collar.

Tip 5: “Punchy prints can be a great way of leaving a good, memorable impression but choose one that flatters your body shape. Vertical graphic stripes can elongate and slim your silhouette.”

And now even more women can put these tips into practice thanks to the partnership between SHEIN and Dress For Success. The charity works with women as young as 16 who lack the confidence and resources to succeed in the workplace, helping them to access affordable clothing in a wide range of sizes.

According to many of the clients at Dress For Success Greater London, some plus-size individuals are unable to access interview clothing that fits and feels comfortable, which is why SHEIN has worked closely with the charity to create their new curve collection. The range is focused on supplying smart and stylish pieces for women in UK sizes 16-24, with separates that empower them to dress the part for that all-important interview.

This partnership has already helped over 400 women find work by providing financial support and interview clothes to those in need – and that’s not all. Together, SHEIN and Dress For Success provide a service offering client appointments, focused career development days and sustainable pop-up shops to support women on their job hunt. And thanks to a successful start, 80% of women have found employment after their first appointment.

So, how does it work? It costs £230 to provide an individual with 15 months of guidance and resources. As the charity receives no government funding, SHEIN plays a pivotal role in funding this support to ensure more women can enter the workplace.

Whilst discussing the importance of the curve collection, SHEIN's Director of Europe Cui He shared:

“We have been a proud partner of Dress For Success Greater London for the last four years but this year feels especially exciting as we have been able to directly respond to customer demand with a dedicated curve collection. We feel so passionately about supporting Dress For Success’ pioneering work in empowering and boosting the confidence of women in the world of work and look forward to an impactful future together.”

Whether you're preparing for an interview or updating your workwear wardrobe for autumn, Jill has curated an edit of her favourite looks which are available in sizes 16-24, now available to shop at SHEIN:





