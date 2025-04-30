5 HELLO! Editors share their affordable summer fashion staples

This season, style meets substance in the most unexpected place. George at ASDA is redefining what affordable fashion looks and feels like, delivering on-trend pieces with an elevated edge, all without the designer price tag.

Striking the perfect balance between polished and practical, the summer collection features everything from crisp, contemporary stripes to breezy co-ords and versatile staples made for movement. These are pieces designed to transition seamlessly from city streets to sun-soaked coastlines, combining form and function with understated elegance.

Once reserved for the budget-conscious, George is fast becoming the destination for the style-savvy - women who know that luxury is about how something makes you feel, not what it costs. The summer collection, styled by supermodel and style icon Yasmin Le Bon, features sharp tailoring, considered fabrics, and trend-led silhouettes that proves premium doesn’t have to mean pricey.

For those yet to discover George, this is the moment. A curated collection that speaks to modern dressing - wearable, elevated, and irresistibly accessible. The new summer essentials have arrived.

If you’re seeking some inspiration for your summer wardrobe, HELLO!'s editors share their favourite picks from the new collection, all available to shop now…

Shop the George at ASDA summer collection

Hollie Brotherton - Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor

"These chunky studded sandals are very similar to a far more expensive pair I've had my eye on, and they're perfect to wear from the beach to the bar this summer. I'd even wear them to the office on heatwave days.

"Western is also big this season and I'll be wearing this jacket on repeat with a suede bag and white linen trousers."

Sharnaz Shahid - Deputy Online Editor

"This crochet jacket is a must-have for my wardrobe. It's lightweight, airy design makes it incredibly versatile, transitioning from beach cover-up to smart-casual layering. The classic collar and button-down detail add a touch of sophistication, while the crochet provides a more relaxed feel.

"I've paired it with this stylish crochet shopper, which is both chic and practical for carrying all my essentials."

Francesca Shilcock - Digital Travel Editor

"Is there anything better than a fresh white summer outfit complementing sun kissed skin? To me, there isn't, and this T-shirt dress with beautiful, embroidered detailing is the perfect option.

"It's the ideal blend of casual and dressy: throw on some statement jewellery for dinner in the evenings; or pair it with this super chic sun hat with some trainers for a laidback daytime look.

"And if you're looking for some colour in your holiday wardrobe, look no further than this gorgeous pink swimsuit. It caught my eye immediately and I love how high-end it looks. I'll be packing it in my case pronto."

Emmy Griffiths - TV and Film editor

"I adore high-waist, wide leg trousers in my work life, so why should vacay be any different? These crochet white trousers make a gorgeous summery style statement, and are so easy to throw on over any swimwear, but particularly with my favourite duo, the super cute pink and white stripe bikini.

"Add a sun tan and an ice cream to complete your out of office beachy look!"

Carla Challis - Commerce Partnerships Editor

"I can't give denim up, even in summer, and these shorts hit the sweet spot for me. I love that they're longer and loose, making them a cooling option for the hotter temperatures.

"I'd add this cute, flirty patterned black top, proving that black in the summer shouldn't be overlooked."

To explore the full summer-ready collection, shop George at ASDA in-store and at george.com online.