Asda's viral £35 spring jacket we know Kate Middleton’s got her eye on
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England, wearing blue top and hair up© Getty Images

Asda's viral £35 spring jacket we know Princess Kate's got her eye on

Prince William's wife loves fashion's boldest print

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is a classically stylish royal. Her timeless wardrobe, which is one the most famously chic in the world, is brimming with pieces that carry her through each season.

One print she doesn't appear to wear a lot of is the mighty leopard print, but when she does, it is always big news.

Princess Kate wearing leopard print/dalmatian coat from Hobbs in 2015© Getty Images
Princess Kate wore a leopard print coat from Hobbs in 2015

One of Kate's most famous leopard print moments was back in 2015 when she was pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte. The royal donned a white animal print coat dress from luxury high street brand Hobbs as she visited the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery.

A lover of recycling looks, the brunette beauty had also worn the printed piece in 2013 while expecting her and Prince William's first child Prince George. Although it wasn't a maternity item, Kate clearly found it accommodating for her baby bumps.

Princess Kate wearing leopard print/dalmatian coat from Hobbs in 2015© Getty
The print made sure she stood out

The knee-length style came in Dalmatian print and made such a statement.

We spied this incredible jacket from George at Asda and it's almost like an updated version of Kate's Hobbs number. It's a little shorter and more modern and ideal for spring 2025. Known as the 'Animal Print Quilted Jacket', the £35 style is lightly quilted and we love the khaki trim and standup colour. 

Animal Print Quilted Jacket, £35, George at Asda
Animal Print Quilted Jacket, £35, George at Asda

It's light yet cosy - ideal for both April showers and warmer days.

We think Kate would love this viral jacket, which is selling out fast and has been seen on a variety of influencers since it hit supermarket shelves.

How to wear leopard print

Leopard print was first featured at the Christian Dior fashion show in 1947 and has never really left our radars since. Year after year, it returns in multiple forms and 2025 is no different - it's having a real moment right now.

Zita d'Hauteville wears leopard print coat, black bag, boots outside Dior during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Leopard print is timeless and easier to wear than you may think

It's easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. As long as it flatters your shape and you keep your accessories and outerwear to a bare minimum, you're good to go. Clashing colours and other bold prints may make you feel a bit Cruella de Vil, so keep jewellery simple and always try and opt for nude accompanying accessories.

