Yellowstone fashion is trending! 17 western-inspired outfits for your summer wardrobe

I went shopping over the weekend and there was one fashion trend I saw everywhere - Country and western-style fashion. Anyone would think I'd made a left turn into Texas via Zara.

I saw it all; western buckled belts, fringe suede jackets, boho-esque ruffled dresses, studded denim shirts and of course cowboy boots. The trend is going wild on Instagram with the likes of Maura Higgins, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner bringing the look to the masses - and of course, I can't forget the Beyonce-effect.

With Palm Springs music festival Coachella just around the corner, I'm predicting all the festival go-ers will be adding a touch of yee-haw to their looks.

© Getty Images Supermodel Bella Hadid rocking the country-core look in Texas

The blend of boho and western aesthetics - sometimes dubbed 'boho-western' or 'desert cowgirl' - feels tailor-made for festival season, where the vibe is both carefree and yet very very curated.

© Instagram Influencer Yasmin Devonport nails the Western-inspired festival look

You also can't help but wonder if the popularity of Yellowstone has something to do with this obsession over ranch-esque fashion. I know Beth Dutton's fashion is a hot topic since the Paramount+ show got picked up by Netflix earlier this year, but now we're all desperate to dress like we ride horses on a weekend and have a love story with a certain Rip Wheeler (IYKYK).

© Paramount This look is classic Beth

The hit TV series, starring Kevin Costner, has reignited interest in cowboy culture and ranch-core aesthetics. Viewers have embraced the show’s rugged style, turning characters like Beth into fashion icons. Think: shearling coats, flannel shirts, worn denim, and Western belts - her look is practical, yet strikingly stylish.

How to style western fashion

From the dusty plains of the Wild West to the stages of Coachella and the fashionistas in LA, this trend is galloping into the mainstream with bold confidence.

© Instagram Hands up, who wants Kendall Jenner's cowboy vest and skirt combo

Key elements include cowboy boots, fringe jackets, denim-on-denim (aka the Canadian tuxedo), wide-brimmed hats, prairie dresses, bolo ties, bandanas, and lots of leather. But today’s country fashion isn’t just about dressing like a ranch hand—it’s about remixing those pieces with a modern, sometimes glamorous twist.

How I chose the best western-inspired pieces

I kept my edit as close to what I believe the trend is all about. You'll see all the key elements, mostly at a reasonable price point. The edit is fashion-lead, so if you're after authentic western fashion for long days at work on a ranch, this won't be the edit for you.

The best western fashion hits on the high-street

1/ 17 M&S Suedette Fringed Jacket © M&S £59 AT MARKS & SPENCER $105 AT M&S US Editor's Note: I love this fringed suedette jacket for when it gets chilly. It comes in a regular fit, featuring a fringed design on the front, back and sleeves.

2/ 17 New Look Blue Sleeveless Denim Jacket © New Look £29.99 AT NEW LOOK Editor's Note: A denim sleeveless denim jacket is the ideal layering staple, and it's a wardrobe staple for all-year round.



3/ 17 ASOS x South Beach Boho Disc Belt © ASOS £20 AT ASOS $35 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: I was apprehensive about this trend returning - especially as I've lived through this trend before - but I'm now welcoming it with open arms.

4/ 17 H&M Flared Skirt Denim Dress © H&M £24.99 AT H&M $34.99 AT H&M US Editor's Note: This is a brand new-in dress on the H&M website and I predict it'll sell out at the speed of light.

5/ 17 COS Brown Aviator Sunglasses © COS £75 AT COS $120 AT COS US Editor's Note: COS is a great destination for sunglasses shopping.

6/ 17 River Island Straw Stetson Cowboy Hat © River Island £26 AT RIVER ISLAND $49 AT RIVER ISLAND US Editor's Note: I think this cowboy hat is cool and won't make you look like you're in fancy dress.

7/ 17 Rixo 'Quince' Cotton Blouse © Rixo £145 AT RIXO $220 AT RIXO US Editor's Note: Blouses are some the hardest working items in our wardrobe and the Rixo Quince top is made from lightweight cotton-voile, and it has pretty scalloped trims and dainty embroidered pansies.



8/ 17 Free People x We The Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket © Free People £158 AT FREE PEOPLE $168 AT FREE PEOPLE US Editor's Note: One happy shopper wrote a review saying: "This jacket is beautiful! It’s heavy but soft and hangs so well! I got a small based on reviews and I am usually a medium (12-14 uk) and it still has room to spare but looks lovely on. I want all the colours now! A true staple piece."

9/ 17 & Other Stories Layered String Cord Necklace © & Other Stories £37 AT & OTHER STORIES $49 AT & OTHER STORIES US Editor's Note: This necklace showcases silver-plated zinc and brass beads, elegantly strung on a multi-layered, smooth cord with long strings hanging off each side.



10/ 17 Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot © Ariat £160 AT ARIAT $169.95 AT ARIAT US Editor's Note: With beautiful stitching and a traditional R toe, these are classic cowboy through and through. The StretchFit makes them easier to pull on and expands to fit a wide range of calves.



12/ 17 Mango Western Boots © Mango £79.99 AT MANGO $139.99 AT MANGO US Editor's Note: These boots will look so good with denim shorts or fun little dresses.

13/ 17 Boohoo Leopard print Maxi Dress © Boohoo £22.40 AT BOOHOO $28 AT BOOHOO US Editor's Note: This dress can be worn casual or dressy, it's totally up to you.

14/ 17 Wyse London 'Alina' White Dress © Wyse London £195 AT WYSE LONDON $305 AT WYSE US Editor's Note: One happy shopper wrote a review, saying: "A flattering dress which fits perfectly. Thought it might be see through but it isn’t. Quality fabric great for holiday."

15/ 17 Amazon Paisley Bandana Neckerchief © Amazon £5.99 AT AMAZON $6.99 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: Prepare to see a lot of these at Coachella this year.

16/ 17 LEVI's 90s Trucker Denim Jacket © Levi's £120 AT LEVI'S $98 AT LEVI'S US Editor's Note: Levi's, if it's good enough for Beyonce, it's good enough for us.

17/ 17 Estella Bartlett Pave Cowboy Boot Necklace © Estella Bartlett £29 AT ESTELLA BARTLETT Editor's Note: Yee-haw jewellery? Yes please.

Editor Verdict:

I absolutely love this trend. In fact, I'm loving it even more after compiling this edit, which was really fun to do. Get me to a Yellowstone ranch, and stat. I would say if you're going to tackle this trend you don't want to go too full on, and look a bit too fancy dress. That's the risk with a trend like this. I think accessorising is a safe bet - the cord necklace from & Other Stories with just a white shirt and jeans won't look too OTT, and ditto with the belt. But the belt and the cord necklace together? Perhaps a tad too much. I love the white Wyse London dress and the H&M denim dress - both totally different but capture the essence of the trend perfectly.