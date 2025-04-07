Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Yellowstone fashion is trending! 17 western-inspired outfits for your summer wardrobe
best western inspired fashion yellowstone inspired© Supplied

Giddy up because you're about to be inspired... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
I went shopping over the weekend and there was one fashion trend I saw everywhere - Country and western-style fashion. Anyone would think I'd made a left turn into Texas via Zara. 

I saw it all; western buckled belts, fringe suede jackets, boho-esque ruffled dresses, studded denim shirts and of course cowboy boots. The trend is going wild on Instagram with the likes of Maura Higgins, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner bringing the look to the masses - and of course, I can't forget the Beyonce-effect. 

With Palm Springs music festival Coachella just around the corner, I'm predicting all the festival go-ers will be adding a touch of yee-haw to their looks.

Supermodel Bella Hadid rocking the country-core look in Texas© Getty Images
The blend of boho and western aesthetics - sometimes dubbed 'boho-western' or 'desert cowgirl' - feels tailor-made for festival season, where the vibe is both carefree and yet very very curated. 

Influencer Yasmin Devonport nails the Western-inspired festival look© Instagram
You also can't help but wonder if the popularity of Yellowstone has something to do with this obsession over ranch-esque fashion. I know Beth Dutton's fashion is a hot topic since the Paramount+ show got picked up by Netflix earlier this year, but now we're all desperate to dress like we ride horses on a weekend and have a love story with a certain Rip Wheeler (IYKYK). 

beth dutton plaid shirt© Paramount
The hit TV series, starring Kevin Costner, has reignited interest in cowboy culture and ranch-core aesthetics. Viewers have embraced the show’s rugged style, turning characters like Beth into fashion icons. Think: shearling coats, flannel shirts, worn denim, and Western belts - her look is practical, yet strikingly stylish.

How to style western fashion

From the dusty plains of the Wild West to the stages of Coachella and the fashionistas in LA, this trend is galloping into the mainstream with bold confidence. 

Hands up, who wants Kendall Jenner's cowboy vest and skirt combo© Instagram
Key elements include cowboy boots, fringe jackets, denim-on-denim (aka the Canadian tuxedo), wide-brimmed hats, prairie dresses, bolo ties, bandanas, and lots of leather. But today’s country fashion isn’t just about dressing like a ranch hand—it’s about remixing those pieces with a modern, sometimes glamorous twist.

How I chose the best western-inspired pieces 

I kept my edit as close to what I believe the trend is all about. You'll see all the key elements, mostly at a reasonable price point. The edit is fashion-lead, so if you're after authentic western fashion for long days at work on a ranch, this won't be the edit for you. 

The best western fashion hits on the high-street

1/17

M&S Suedette Fringed Jacket

M&S Suedette Fringed Jacket© M&S

Editor's Note:

I love this fringed suedette jacket for when it gets chilly. It comes in a regular fit, featuring a fringed design on the front, back and sleeves.

2/17

New Look Blue Sleeveless Denim Jacket

New Look Blue Sleeveless Denim Jacket© New Look

Editor's Note:

A denim sleeveless denim jacket is the ideal layering staple, and it's a wardrobe staple for all-year round.

3/17

ASOS x South Beach Boho Disc Belt

ASOS x South Beach Boho Disc Belt© ASOS

Editor's Note:

I was apprehensive about this trend returning - especially as I've lived through this trend before - but I'm now welcoming it with open arms.

4/17

H&M Flared Skirt Denim Dress

H&M Flared Skirt Denim Dress© H&M

Editor's Note:

This is a brand new-in dress on the H&M website and I predict it'll sell out at the speed of light. 

5/17

COS Brown Aviator Sunglasses

COS Brown Aviator Sunglasses© COS

Editor's Note:

COS is a great destination for sunglasses shopping. 

6/17

River Island Straw Stetson Cowboy Hat

River Island brown stetson cowboy hat© River Island

Editor's Note:

I think this cowboy hat is cool and won't make you look like you're in fancy dress.

7/17

Rixo 'Quince' Cotton Blouse

Rixo 'Quince' Cotton Blouse© Rixo

Editor's Note:

Blouses are some the hardest working items in our wardrobe and the Rixo Quince top is made from lightweight cotton-voile, and it has pretty scalloped trims and dainty embroidered pansies.

8/17

Free People x We The Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket

Free People suede fringed jacket western inspired© Free People

Editor's Note:

One happy shopper wrote a review saying: "This jacket is beautiful! It’s heavy but soft and hangs so well! I got a small based on reviews and I am usually a medium (12-14 uk) and it still has room to spare but looks lovely on. I want all the colours now! A true staple piece."

9/17

& Other Stories Layered String Cord Necklace

& Other Stories Layered String Cord Necklace© & Other Stories

Editor's Note:

This necklace showcases silver-plated zinc and brass beads, elegantly strung on a multi-layered, smooth cord with long strings hanging off each side.

10/17

Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot

Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot© Ariat

Editor's Note:

With beautiful stitching and a traditional R toe, these are classic cowboy through and through. The StretchFit makes them easier to pull on and expands to fit a wide range of calves.

11/17

& Other Stories Cowboy Boot Charm Keyring

& Other Stories Cowboy Boot Charm Keyring© & Other Stories

Editor's Note:

The bag charm of dreams. 

12/17

Mango Western Boots

Mango western suede boots© Mango

Editor's Note:

These boots will look so good with denim shorts or fun little dresses.

13/17

Boohoo Leopard print Maxi Dress

Boohoo Leopard print Maxi Dress© Boohoo

Editor's Note:

This dress can be worn casual or dressy, it's totally up to you. 

14/17

Wyse London 'Alina' White Dress

Wyse London 'Alina' White Dress© Wyse London

Editor's Note:

One happy shopper wrote a review, saying: "A flattering dress which fits perfectly. Thought it might be see through but it isn’t. Quality fabric great for holiday."

15/17

Amazon Paisley Bandana Neckerchief

Amazon Paisley Bandana Neckerchief© Amazon

Editor's Note:

Prepare to see a lot of these at Coachella this year. 

16/17

LEVI's 90s Trucker Denim Jacket

Levi's denim jacket© Levi's

Editor's Note:

Levi's, if it's good enough for Beyonce, it's good enough for us. 

17/17

Estella Bartlett Pave Cowboy Boot Necklace

Cowboy boot necklace© Estella Bartlett

Editor's Note:

Yee-haw jewellery? Yes please.

Editor Verdict: 

I absolutely love this trend. In fact, I'm loving it even more after compiling this edit, which was really fun to do. Get me to a Yellowstone ranch, and stat. I would say if you're going to tackle this trend you don't want to go too full on, and look a bit too fancy dress. That's the risk with a trend like this. I think accessorising is a safe bet - the cord necklace from & Other Stories with just a white shirt and jeans won't look too OTT, and ditto with the belt. But the belt and the cord necklace together? Perhaps a tad too much. I love the white Wyse London dress and the H&M denim dress - both totally different but capture the essence of the trend perfectly. 

