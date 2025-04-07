Yellowstone fashion is trending! 17 western-inspired outfits for your summer wardrobe

I went shopping over the weekend and there was one fashion trend I saw everywhere - Country and western-style fashion. Anyone would think I'd made a left turn into Texas via Zara.
I saw it all; western buckled belts, fringe suede jackets, boho-esque ruffled dresses, studded denim shirts and of course cowboy boots. The trend is going wild on Instagram with the likes of Maura Higgins, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner bringing the look to the masses - and of course, I can't forget the Beyonce-effect.
- Western-inspired dress: H&M Flared Skirt Denim Dress, £24.99 / $34.99
- Western-inspired boots: Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot, £160 / $169.95
- Western-inspired jewellery: & Other Stories Layered String Cord Necklace, £37 / $49
- Western-inspired hat: River Island Straw Stetson Cowboy Hat, £26 / $49
- Western-inspired jacket: Free People x We The Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket, £158 / $168
With Palm Springs music festival Coachella just around the corner, I'm predicting all the festival go-ers will be adding a touch of yee-haw to their looks.
The blend of boho and western aesthetics - sometimes dubbed 'boho-western' or 'desert cowgirl' - feels tailor-made for festival season, where the vibe is both carefree and yet very very curated.
You also can't help but wonder if the popularity of Yellowstone has something to do with this obsession over ranch-esque fashion. I know Beth Dutton's fashion is a hot topic since the Paramount+ show got picked up by Netflix earlier this year, but now we're all desperate to dress like we ride horses on a weekend and have a love story with a certain Rip Wheeler (IYKYK).
The hit TV series, starring Kevin Costner, has reignited interest in cowboy culture and ranch-core aesthetics. Viewers have embraced the show’s rugged style, turning characters like Beth into fashion icons. Think: shearling coats, flannel shirts, worn denim, and Western belts - her look is practical, yet strikingly stylish.
How to style western fashion
From the dusty plains of the Wild West to the stages of Coachella and the fashionistas in LA, this trend is galloping into the mainstream with bold confidence.
Key elements include cowboy boots, fringe jackets, denim-on-denim (aka the Canadian tuxedo), wide-brimmed hats, prairie dresses, bolo ties, bandanas, and lots of leather. But today’s country fashion isn’t just about dressing like a ranch hand—it’s about remixing those pieces with a modern, sometimes glamorous twist.
How I chose the best western-inspired pieces
I kept my edit as close to what I believe the trend is all about. You'll see all the key elements, mostly at a reasonable price point. The edit is fashion-lead, so if you're after authentic western fashion for long days at work on a ranch, this won't be the edit for you.
The best western fashion hits on the high-street
Editor Verdict:
I absolutely love this trend. In fact, I'm loving it even more after compiling this edit, which was really fun to do. Get me to a Yellowstone ranch, and stat. I would say if you're going to tackle this trend you don't want to go too full on, and look a bit too fancy dress. That's the risk with a trend like this. I think accessorising is a safe bet - the cord necklace from & Other Stories with just a white shirt and jeans won't look too OTT, and ditto with the belt. But the belt and the cord necklace together? Perhaps a tad too much. I love the white Wyse London dress and the H&M denim dress - both totally different but capture the essence of the trend perfectly.