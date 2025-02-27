M&S has the best lookalike of Meghan Markle’s new slider sandals

I for one am super excited for the release of Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and I am loving that the 43-year-old keeps dropping tidbits of what's to come on it with behind-the-scenes glimpses and candid moments from the production - Prince Harry makes a cute cameo, too.

Being a shopping editor, I couldn't help but notice the Duchess of Sussex's tan sandals as she took one of her beloved dogs for a walk. Yes, I even paused Meghan's Instagram video and took a screenshot so I could ID them. I'm nothing if not thorough.

Meghan Markle shares a cute candid look behind the scenes of her new show

I identified Meghan's sandals as the YSL Tribute Sandals, which you probably saw everywhere last summer. Priced at around £650, the Saint Laurent Tribute Open Toe Sandals are such a classic summer shoe that they sold out almost entirely, particularly in Meghan's tan colourway. I tracked a few pairs down at FarFetch for £414 / $485 in the tan, but dropped over £400 on a pair of slip-on sandals isn't for everyone, me included.

Turning to the high street, I was pleasantly surprised there's quite a few brilliant YSL Tribute lookalikes for a lot less of the cost. The best pair - and I'm sure one of the comfiest, since their shoes are always praised for being kind to feet - are from M&S.

© Netflix We spied Meghan wearing the YSL Tribute sandals in her latest video

Called simply Flat Mules, they're priced at £35 / $61.99 and feature a similar open toe, wide strap detailing at Meghan's and in a very similar brown shade. Available in UK sizes 3 - 8, they're a simple if classic buy that I guarantee will be worn all summer long. Like Meghan, pop these on with a pair of white jeans and an oversized shirt and they instantly add polish to what is a casual outfit.

I recall seeing fashion girls wearing the designer pair on their summer holidays last year too, from the beach to the bar to the buffet, and I think M&S' pair would be ideal to pack for your hol. They'll take up minimal room in your suitcase and a solid pair of flat sandals to wear, whatever the vacation vibe.

I also spotted Accessorize has a pair almost the same, for £32. Theirs are plain like Meghan's and come in sizes 36-41 and made from sheep's leather. Head to New Look and yet another similar flat sandal. New Look's £12.99 sandals have a little less detail than the originals, but the price is so good! They're also available in more sizes, from a UK 2 - 9 and come in other colours if tan isn't for your aesthetic, including black, white and yellow.

Meghan's not the only celebrity to wear the YSL Tribute. Beyonce, Victoria Beckham, Hilary Duff and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in them too.