Harper Beckham wears £18.8k glittering jewels gifted by parents David and Victoria

Harper Beckham may only be 13, but her ever-growing designer jewellery collection is already more luxurious than most.

As she stepped out in Paris this weekend with her famous family to dominate the Front Row of Victoria Beckham's SS25 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, Harper looked beautiful in a pastel pink silk dress and delicate cream heels.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes photograph hugging her sister-in-law Harper after the show - in which a glittering set of golden arm candy adorns her wrist.

Harper appears to be the owner of a Thomas Sabo gold-plated charm bracelet, which retails for £110. The stylish teenager decorated her It-girl accessory with a collection of playful charms, including the designer brand's white pearl charm, a gold dog paw print, and a white goldbears charm.

© Instagram Harper was seen hugging her sister-in-law Nicola, and showing off her impressive jewellery collection on her wrist

According to the brand, Harper's sweet crystal glass charm "is just as sweet as the original HARIBO bear" and is "reminiscent of childhood memories".

The website reads: "By attaching this pendant to your bracelets or necklaces, you can show that you are a fan of the popular gummy bears, and create beautiful jewellery combinations that perfect your Y2K look."

Also embellishing Harper's wrist was her £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet' from Cartier. The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969.

The Duchess of Sussex is just one famous name known to wear the classic bracelet, which is locked with screw details that suggest the wearer is locked into love.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex rarely takes off her Cartier bracelets

Adding to her Paris Fashion Week jewellery collection, Victoria's mini-me wore two necklaces from Van Cleef & Arpels; the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklaces, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.

© Getty Harper Beckham wore two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces

The young fashionista clearly has an eye for royally-loved brands, as she shares her love of Van Cleef & Arpels with the Princess of Wales, who also owns several pieces from their four-leaf clover collection.

It looked like Harper was wearing the Mother of Pearl necklace (£2,590) with the brand's Frivole pendant, which retails for £9,100. This would make her jewellery ensemble worth at least £18,850.

© Getty Kate wore her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery to the BAFTAS 2020

The Princess of Wales wore a necklace and earrings by the designer brand back in 2020, when she dazzled in a bejewelled Alexander McQueen gold and white gown for the BAFTAS.

Royal fans at the time questioned whether Princess Kate was inspired by Queen Camilla, who owns a similar pair of silver drop earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.