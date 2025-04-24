TASAKI opens a permanent counter at Selfridges London

TASAKI, the A-list-adored Japanese jewellery brand, has opened its first ever permanent counter in Selfridges' iconic Wonder Room in London. The precious jewellery and luxury watches haven in the West End department store is currently home to designer brands from Bulgari to De Beers and Chanel to Chopard.

Pearl and diamond specialists and the world's principal producer of precious Akoya pearls, TASAKI is an exciting new addition that comes shortly after the success of its 70th Anniversary Floating Shell exhibition, which played host to the likes of Gemma Chan and Rahi Chadda.

© Dave Benett © Dave Benett

The immersive pop-up, which took place in London from November 2024 to February 2025, celebrated the Japanese jewellery brand's artistry and avant-garde designs. Previously shown in Tokyo, Shanghai, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul and Paris, it showcased the nine-piece 70th anniversary collection, as well as exciting collaborations with the likes of Asics and Eyevan - think limited-edition trainers draped in a veil of more than 1,000 pearls and eight designs of striking pearl-rimmed sunglasses.

Founded in 1954, there are now over 100 TASAKI counters globally, but this will be only the second to launch in the UK following the 2019 opening of the Bond Street boutique, with the majority situated in Asia.

Known for contemporary yet sophisticated and refined designs, the brand puts a modern, Japanese spin on the classic pearl, a gemstone loved by the royals and Hollywood stars alike for centuries.

© Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland was a vision in TASAKI at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Her layered pearl necklace was paired to perfection with a white off-shoulder gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji, which featured a metallic silver embellishment at the waist.

The Maison is also renowned for its stunning diamond collections and is the only De Beers sight-holder in Japan, which allows TASAKI first-hand access to top-grade stones. They're cut and polished in its own Kobe workshops to the highest levels.

"We are proud to share our heritage, signature craftsmanship and bold yet refined designs with a wider audience in London – and to present the exceptional quality of our pearls and diamonds, which lie at the heart of TASAKI’s identity, in such a vibrant and international city," said Kimura-San, Head of EMEA & US and Managing Director of TASAKI UK & France.

The TASAKI counter at Selfridge’s can be found on the ground floor of Selfridges - 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB.