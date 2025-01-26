Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn reacts to meeting Hugh Jackman during getaway with dad Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead loves nothing more than to treat his daughter to epic experiences.

The photographer is a doting dad to Dannielynn Birkhead, 18, who he shared with the late Anna Nicole Smith, who passed away aged 39 some months after her daughter's birth.

And though Larry has raised his daughter in his home state of Kentucky and away from the spotlight, every now and then he shares heartwarming glimpses of their latest adventures.

WATCH: Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn see Hugh Jackman perform in NYC

The latest is of a trip to New York City, during which the father-daughter duo attended Hugh Jackman's latest musical show, at Radio City Music Hall.

Larry took to Instagram and shared a sweet video montage from his and Dannielynn's time seeing Hugh, including a clip of her meeting the Deadpool & Wolverine actor outside the stage door and getting to give him a hug.

"From a cardboard cutout Christmas dream, to reality," Larry first wrote in his caption — referring to the cardboard cutout of Hugh he gave Dannielynn for Christmas to tell her they had gotten tickets for the show — adding: "Dannielynn got to see @thehughjackman's incredible sold-out show 'Hugh Jackman Live: From New York With Love' at the iconic @radiocitymusichall."

© Instagram Dannielynn got to meet Hugh

Gushing about the performance, he went on: "The show was packed with hits and high-energy performances that covered Hugh's award-winning career in film, stage and beyond. The show offered something for all ages of Jackman fans from Les Misérables to Wolverine."

He then shared: "After singing, dancing for hours and even jump roping, he found the time to greet his fans outside in the freezing New York cold!" and revealed: "Dannielynn was one of those fans that got an autograph and a hug."

© Instagram She saw the show from the front row

"Hugh told her he was watching her enthusiasm during his performance of 'A Million Dreams' from the film, 'The Greatest Showman.' She was extremely excited and a bit in disbelief, when she got to actually meet him after all," He further wrote, and included a clip of Dannielynn smiling ear-to-ear from the front row, looking up at Hugh as he performed the aforementioned number.

© Instagram Larry got her a cut-out of the actor for Christmas

"His kindness and awesome performance really does prove that he is in fact, 'The Greatest Showman.' The show returns in April, with dates through August. Get your tickets! Thanks Hugh for your kindness and making dreams come true!" he concluded.

Larry had previously detailed in another Instagram post how difficult the tickets had been to get. He wrote: "It almost didn't happen. Last month, I was up for hours online waiting in the presale to get the tickets. After waiting forever in a queue, I was able to get front row seats and added the meet and greet option. Once I checked out, it discarded the whole cart because the meet and greet portion had sold out by the time I checked out. Days later, when I was asking (a deflated ) Dannielynn what she wanted for Christmas, she said, 'Hugh Jackman under the tree.'"

"After days of kicking myself for screwing things up and still searching for Dannielynn's Christmas gifts, I went back online Christmas week and was able to find that some tickets had opened up. I found her a life-size cutout of Hugh and put it under the tree. So, technically speaking, she got her wish, which saved Christmas. I'm just a Dad making dreams come true one day at a time."