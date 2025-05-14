Am I too old for Labubu in my 40s and beyond? 'Crazy' new trend explained 

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Am I too old for a Labubu in my 40s and beyond? 'Crazy' new trend explained
A cream Labubu bag charm with a Prada bag, steetstyle outside Christopher Esber, during the Paris Fashion week Women's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on March 6, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images

Why is the Labubu so famous? We explain all...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
If you're clued up on your micro trends, you will be well aware of the small but mighty Labubu.

And if you're not, take a seat. The kitsch monster keyrings often seen hanging from the world's most expensive bags are everywhere right now. Everyone from reality stars to high-end fashion bloggers are embracing this curious ball of fluff - and they seem to be sold out, no matter where we turn.

Still totally baffled by these 'ugly cute dolls'? Let me break it down.

What is a Labubu?

The Labubu was created in 2015 by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung. They have gained notoriety and popularity ten years later, and even have a TY Beanie Babies connotation associated with them. As big as your palm and made in a variety of fun, pastel shades, they come in a cute box and add a form of coquettishness to any handbag, latching on to the bag charm epidemic of 2025.

Labubu Streetstyle during Paris RTW Fall Fashion Week 2025 on March 4, 2025 in Paris, France. © WWD via Getty Images
Labubu were everywhere during Paris Fashion Week

They are sold by Chinese toy company Popmart, and part of the fun is that they often come in ‘blind boxes’ so shoppers don't have a clue which shade or style of toothy gremlin-style toy they will receive. The Kinder Egg element of surprise has become very popular over the last few months, with some rare designs selling for quadruple the original price. They are notoriously hard to get hold of and sell out consistently, which only adds to their 'charm' - nothing screams viral like a sold-out sticker.

What celebrities have a Labubu?

Although they have been taking up our social media feeds on influencers' grids, the A-list have all been stepping out with their LBs.

 From Rihanna to Dua Lipa and even the UK's very own Olivia Attwood, the toothy treasures are everywhere that's fancy, injecting a comedic element into the often serious world of fashion.

Are Labubus just for kids?

Absolutely not. Because they are essentially a toy, one may think that, but rather like the Harry Potter books and Jelly Cats, some of their biggest fans are over 30.

Beauty Editor and fellow Labubu fan, Laura Capon, explains why the current hysteria surrounding the Labubu is so paramount right now. "Everything from frantically refreshing the website on launch day, to queuing outside the PopMart store results in a huge dopamine rush when you finally get your hands on one. There's also the customisation element. In the last few years, my friends and I have become a lot more practical with our fashion choices, to the point where we all have the same black Uniqlo bag."

Of course, many feel that good old-fashioned happiness is a big reason why the Labubu is this season's go-to. Laura explains: "Our Labubus brings back that expression of identity, joy, and playfulness that is so desperately needed when the world is so bleak."

Fashion stylist Georgie Gray muses on why it's never been trendier to connect with your inner child.

"Labubus are such a fun and unexpected way to elevate your bag or outfit. They bring a playful edge that instantly makes your look feel more personal and unique. We haven’t had a trend like this in a while; the last time accessories felt this fun was probably the Fendi monster bag charms or Louis Vuitton pouches that everyone had clipped to their bags.

best bag charms - photo is of a street style fashion star carrying a bottega bag with two labubu bag charms attached© Getty Images
Labubu's are super fun and give any handbag a cheerful edge

"Now, with celebrities styling them, they’re quickly becoming the new must-have. I really enjoy accessorising, and I think this is such a great way to bring a playful, affordable accessory into a trend. It’s fun, expressive, and super easy to make your own."

A guest wears brown coat, white blouse, orange Hermes bag with a bag charm brown Labubu monster, grey pants outside the Hermes fashion show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris© Getty Images
The Labubu is a fashion statement for 2025

It's perhaps no surprise that I'm very attached to my own Labubu. As soon as I opened it, I couldn't help but grin from ear to ear. Life can be so serious at times, and this little plushy is a total serotonin booster. The furry trinket has given my timeless, classic bags a hit of merriment. Coupled with the fact that there's a big demand for something so cutesy, it only adds to the delightful appeal... and I'm almost 40.

 All hail Labubu!

