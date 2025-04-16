Olivia Attwood's designer dungarees and £25k bag epitomises spring/summer cool-girl

Olivia Attwood's trajectory to British It-girl status is second to none.

The So Wrong It's Right podcast host and TV presenter rose to fame on the third series of ITV's Love Island in 2017. Since then, she's risen to fame with her on-the-nose wit, high-profile appearances and her excellent style agenda.

In her latest outing, the 33-year-old attended the star-studded UK launch of NYC’s cult burger joint, Black Tap, with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack.

© Getty Images for Black Tap Olivia Attwood attended the Black Tap UK party on Tuesday

She oozed cool-girl casual in denim Miu Miu dungarees layered with a long-sleeved fitted white base. The classic dungarees are like the younger, cooler cousin of the jumpsuit. And whilst they're not the silhouette that everybody leans into, they've made a solid resurgence over recent seasons. Thanks to the fashionable guests attending the AW25 fashion shows earlier this year, we know for a fact that they're here to stay for the rest of spring/summer 2025.

© Getty Images Irina Kro Eicke outside the Hermès show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025 © WireImage Actress Eve Hewson, wore the coolest Chanel denim dungarees at the Academy Women's Luncheon presented by Chanel

Olivia completed her look with a dreamy black Hermès Kelly, which currently retails on resale platform I Love Luxury for an eyewatering £25,000. In true SS25 fashion, she accessorises it with a statement keychain by Labubu (if you're not adding charms to your bags this season, what are you doing?)

© Getty Images for Black Tap She attended with her husband Bradley Dack

"Olivia has a signature sense of style that she has honed to perfection since entering the spotlight, which leans away from the gaudy, skimpy ensembles often seen on the show that propelled her to fame," says H! Fashion's Clare Pennington.

"She often sports masculine tailoring (much like Elsa Hosk, she loves a tie) paired with skyscraper heels for Julia Roberts meets Diane Keaton energy with a high glam spin."

Her latest outfit is the perfect look for this season. Once we are rid of the April showers and slip into summer, simply swap out a long-sleeved top for a vest or t-shirt, et voila.