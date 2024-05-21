Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte approved! The Jellycat toys that have gone wild on TikTok now have the cutest baby gifts
Supported by Jellycat

The Jellycat toys that have gone wild on TikTok now have the cutest baby gifts

From Jellycat bunnies to bear soothers, keepsake gifts and more

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
The Jellycat bunny is a classic gift and the cute Jellycat croissant is a TikTok sensation – if you’ve not yet discovered Jellycat, the most playful, plush toy brand, then make it your mission to. Because there’s nothing more fun than a Jellycat toy, trust me. 

Jellycat has always been our go-to for the chicest child and baby gifts, and now the Baby Jellycat Collection has launched, we’ve even more to choose from.

Our top picks from Jellycat baby range - at a glance

  • Amuseables Moon Musical Pull, £35 /$40 - Gently pull the star on this attachable baby toy, and a cute lullaby plays from the moon. If you didn't know, the music on the musical pull is a lullaby exclusive to Jellycat. 
  • Personalised Bashful Luxe Bunny Rosa Blankie, £95 / $160 - Jellycat's beloved Rosa bunny made into a gorgeous blankie. The adorable glittery nose on Luxe Bunny blankie makes her EXTRA special.
  • Bartholomew Bear Soother, £25 /  $28 - The sweetest little bear holding a super soft soother for luxurious comfort. This is Jellycat's best-loved character, FYI. 
  • Smudge Fox, £30 / $35 - For something a little different to a teddy, we love Smudge Fox to be their most treasured toy from birth.
  • Bashful Dragon Rattle, £16 / $18 - Bound to keep baby amused is this sweet sounding rattle with adorable dragon character.

There's plenty to choose from in the new Jellycat range, all designed to be baby-friendly with bunnies, bears and puppies, adorning blankies, soothers, rattles and comforters, along with the cuddly toys we know and love. There's also the Baby Jellycat Luxe Range, including Jellycat’s most beloved Bashful Luxe Bunnies, in super velvety fabrics. These really are a keepsake and perfect for gifting - they even arrive in beautiful presentation boxes so you can treasure them forever. 

Some of my most loved Jellycat toys are the more unusual shapes. I gifted my daughter a Jellycat watermelon at Christmas, her favourite fruit, and there's popcorn buckets, ice cream cones and tennis balls.

There's also the option to personalise your gifts, and if any mum like me knows, we love a personalised baby gift - or even buying one for your baby yourself. The personalisation option is available on selected blankies, plush toys and soothers, and you can choose the name, font and thread colour to make the sweetest keepsake.

And don't forget, the Jellycat toys are all available worldwide, so if you’re looking for baby shower gift ideas, shopping for a new baby or something for your newborn yourself, scroll down for my favourite pieces from the new Jellycat collection.

How I chose the best Baby Jellycat Collection toys

New in: I've chosen baby gifts from the new Jellycat range, to showcase the incredible products available.

Cute factor: Of course, everything is cute but I've handpicked the pieces I personally think are the sweetest.

Price: Jellycat has a toy or gift for all budgets, from token presents to a big, beautiful keepsake.

Shop our pick of the Jellycat baby range

  1. 1/9

    Jellycat Amuseables Moon Musical Pull

    Jellycat Amuseables Moon Pull

    The cute lullaby toy

    Why We Love It

    • Super soft
    • Made from recycled fibres
    • Plays a Jellycat lullaby
    • Velcro fastening for attaching to crib, pram or on the go

    This chic musical toy will be the sweetest addition to any newborn or baby's crib or pram! Gently pull the star and a lullaby plays, helping baby to relax wherever they are.

  2. 2/9

    Jellycat Bartholomew Bear Soother

    Jellycat Bartholomew Bear Soother

    The sweet soother

    Why We Love It

    • Softly textured bear
    • Square shaped soother
    • Rolled and presented with a grosgrain ribbon

    The ideal soother, this soft textured bear is hugging an un-stuffed square shaped soother, made from recycled fabrics.

    What's even cuter, is it comes rolled and tied with a chic grosgrain ribbon.

  3. 3/9

    Jellycat Personalised Bashful Luxe Bunny Rosa Blankie

    Jellycat Bashful Blankie

    The snuggly bunny blankie

    Why We Love It

    • Rose hued 
    • Features the head and paws of Rosa the bunny
    • Silky soft
    • Choose from a selection of fonts and thread colour

    This super soft blankie features the head and paws of the much-loved Rosa Bunny Jellycat, in the corner of a silky blanket. 

    You can choose to personalise the blankie too, with baby's name, and can pick your own font and thread colours. Makes a beautiful new baby gift.

  4. 4/9

    Jellycat Smudge Fox

    Jellycat Smudge Fox

    The furry forever friend

    Why We Love It

    • Made from super soft orange fur
    • Trumpet legs and chunky tail
    • Sitting height: 13cm

    Give them their most treasured cuddly from the get go with Jellycat's sweet, soft fox, with a chunky tail and fluffy ears, made for cuddling.

  5. 5/9

    Jellycat Amuseables Sun Soother

    Jellycat Sun Soother

    The celestial soother

    Why We Love It

    • Soft fabric soother
    • Sunshine yellow
    • Presented rolled up with grosgrain ribbon
    • Personalisation available
    • Ideal baby shower gift

    This is a great gift idea for a baby shower, with a unisex appeal featuring a fun sunshine and soft to the touch blanket.

    It can be personalised too, for an even more adorable touch.

  6. 6/9

    Jellycat Bashful Dragon Ring Rattle

    Jellycat Dragon Rattle

    The gentle dragon

    Why We Love It

    • Moss-green dragon
    • Small enough for little hands to grab
    • Rattle
    • Dimensions: 18cm x 8cm x 2cm



    Every baby needs a rattle to keep them giggling, and they don't get much cuter than Jellycat's bashful dragon, a moss-green character with super soft fur and a rattle shape made for being grabbed by little hands.

  7. 7/9

    Jellycat Bartholomew Bear Comforter

    Jellycat Bartholomew Bear Comforter

    The cutest comforter

    Why We Love It

    • Features Jellycat's signature Bartholomew Bear
    • Unstuffed tummy and squishy paws
    • Dimensions: 28cm x 22cm x 7cm

    This will be by baby's side, come rain or shine! Jellycat's signature Bartholomew Bear has been reimagined into a comforter, made for snuggles and squishing. 

  8. 8/9

    Jellycat Hello Moon Fabric Book

    Jellycat Moon Fabric Book

    The baby-friendly book

    Why We Love It

    • Soft, fabric interactive book
    • Comes with a velcro fastening 
    • Crinkle pages and a mirror on the last page

    This fabric book will have baby transfixed from the get-go! With crinkle pages, textured details and a mirror on the last page, it'll become baby's beloved book in no time.

    Great for fixing to the buggy or pram to keep baby entertained on the go, too.

  9. 9/9

    Jellycat Personalised Bashful Luxe Bunny Willow Soother

    personalised jellycat

    The keepsake soother

    Why We Love It

    • Features Jellycat's Willow bunny character
    • Personalisation available
    • Comes packaged in a gift box

    When you're stuck for a gift idea, reach for the Willow Bunny Soother. It can be personalised if you wish, or makes a beautiful present for any newborn as is.

    Latte-hued, the lop-eared bunny has become a staple Jellycat bunny everyone knows and loves.

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Jellycat. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

