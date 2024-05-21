The Jellycat toys that have gone wild on TikTok now have the cutest baby gifts

The Jellycat bunny is a classic gift and the cute Jellycat croissant is a TikTok sensation – if you’ve not yet discovered Jellycat, the most playful, plush toy brand, then make it your mission to. Because there’s nothing more fun than a Jellycat toy, trust me.
Jellycat has always been our go-to for the chicest child and baby gifts, and now the Baby Jellycat Collection has launched, we’ve even more to choose from.
There's plenty to choose from in the new Jellycat range, all designed to be baby-friendly with bunnies, bears and puppies, adorning blankies, soothers, rattles and comforters, along with the cuddly toys we know and love. There's also the Baby Jellycat Luxe Range, including Jellycat’s most beloved Bashful Luxe Bunnies, in super velvety fabrics. These really are a keepsake and perfect for gifting - they even arrive in beautiful presentation boxes so you can treasure them forever.
Some of my most loved Jellycat toys are the more unusual shapes. I gifted my daughter a Jellycat watermelon at Christmas, her favourite fruit, and there's popcorn buckets, ice cream cones and tennis balls.
There's also the option to personalise your gifts, and if any mum like me knows, we love a personalised baby gift - or even buying one for your baby yourself. The personalisation option is available on selected blankies, plush toys and soothers, and you can choose the name, font and thread colour to make the sweetest keepsake.
And don't forget, the Jellycat toys are all available worldwide, so if you’re looking for baby shower gift ideas, shopping for a new baby or something for your newborn yourself, scroll down for my favourite pieces from the new Jellycat collection.
How I chose the best Baby Jellycat Collection toys
New in: I've chosen baby gifts from the new Jellycat range, to showcase the incredible products available.
Cute factor: Of course, everything is cute but I've handpicked the pieces I personally think are the sweetest.
Price: Jellycat has a toy or gift for all budgets, from token presents to a big, beautiful keepsake.
Shop our pick of the Jellycat baby range
The cute lullaby toy
Why We Love It
- Super soft
- Made from recycled fibres
- Plays a Jellycat lullaby
- Velcro fastening for attaching to crib, pram or on the go
This chic musical toy will be the sweetest addition to any newborn or baby's crib or pram! Gently pull the star and a lullaby plays, helping baby to relax wherever they are.
The sweet soother
Why We Love It
- Softly textured bear
- Square shaped soother
- Rolled and presented with a grosgrain ribbon
The ideal soother, this soft textured bear is hugging an un-stuffed square shaped soother, made from recycled fabrics.
What's even cuter, is it comes rolled and tied with a chic grosgrain ribbon.
The snuggly bunny blankie
Why We Love It
- Rose hued
- Features the head and paws of Rosa the bunny
- Silky soft
- Choose from a selection of fonts and thread colour
This super soft blankie features the head and paws of the much-loved Rosa Bunny Jellycat, in the corner of a silky blanket.
You can choose to personalise the blankie too, with baby's name, and can pick your own font and thread colours. Makes a beautiful new baby gift.
The furry forever friend
Why We Love It
- Made from super soft orange fur
- Trumpet legs and chunky tail
- Sitting height: 13cm
Give them their most treasured cuddly from the get go with Jellycat's sweet, soft fox, with a chunky tail and fluffy ears, made for cuddling.
The celestial soother
Why We Love It
- Soft fabric soother
- Sunshine yellow
- Presented rolled up with grosgrain ribbon
- Personalisation available
- Ideal baby shower gift
This is a great gift idea for a baby shower, with a unisex appeal featuring a fun sunshine and soft to the touch blanket.
It can be personalised too, for an even more adorable touch.
The gentle dragon
Why We Love It
- Moss-green dragon
- Small enough for little hands to grab
- Rattle
- Dimensions: 18cm x 8cm x 2cm
Every baby needs a rattle to keep them giggling, and they don't get much cuter than Jellycat's bashful dragon, a moss-green character with super soft fur and a rattle shape made for being grabbed by little hands.
The cutest comforter
Why We Love It
- Features Jellycat's signature Bartholomew Bear
- Unstuffed tummy and squishy paws
- Dimensions: 28cm x 22cm x 7cm
This will be by baby's side, come rain or shine! Jellycat's signature Bartholomew Bear has been reimagined into a comforter, made for snuggles and squishing.
The baby-friendly book
Why We Love It
- Soft, fabric interactive book
- Comes with a velcro fastening
- Crinkle pages and a mirror on the last page
This fabric book will have baby transfixed from the get-go! With crinkle pages, textured details and a mirror on the last page, it'll become baby's beloved book in no time.
Great for fixing to the buggy or pram to keep baby entertained on the go, too.
The keepsake soother
Why We Love It
- Features Jellycat's Willow bunny character
- Personalisation available
- Comes packaged in a gift box
When you're stuck for a gift idea, reach for the Willow Bunny Soother. It can be personalised if you wish, or makes a beautiful present for any newborn as is.
Latte-hued, the lop-eared bunny has become a staple Jellycat bunny everyone knows and loves.
