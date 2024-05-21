The Jellycat toys that have gone wild on TikTok now have the cutest baby gifts

The Jellycat bunny is a classic gift and the cute Jellycat croissant is a TikTok sensation – if you’ve not yet discovered Jellycat, the most playful, plush toy brand, then make it your mission to. Because there’s nothing more fun than a Jellycat toy, trust me.

Jellycat has always been our go-to for the chicest child and baby gifts, and now the Baby Jellycat Collection has launched, we’ve even more to choose from.

Our top picks from Jellycat baby range - at a glance Amuseables Moon Musical Pull, £35 /$40 - Gently pull the star on this attachable baby toy, and a cute lullaby plays from the moon. If you didn't know, the music on the musical pull is a lullaby exclusive to Jellycat.

There's plenty to choose from in the new Jellycat range, all designed to be baby-friendly with bunnies, bears and puppies, adorning blankies, soothers, rattles and comforters, along with the cuddly toys we know and love. There's also the Baby Jellycat Luxe Range, including Jellycat’s most beloved Bashful Luxe Bunnies, in super velvety fabrics. These really are a keepsake and perfect for gifting - they even arrive in beautiful presentation boxes so you can treasure them forever.

Some of my most loved Jellycat toys are the more unusual shapes. I gifted my daughter a Jellycat watermelon at Christmas, her favourite fruit, and there's popcorn buckets, ice cream cones and tennis balls.

There's also the option to personalise your gifts, and if any mum like me knows, we love a personalised baby gift - or even buying one for your baby yourself. The personalisation option is available on selected blankies, plush toys and soothers, and you can choose the name, font and thread colour to make the sweetest keepsake.

And don't forget, the Jellycat toys are all available worldwide, so if you’re looking for baby shower gift ideas, shopping for a new baby or something for your newborn yourself, scroll down for my favourite pieces from the new Jellycat collection.

How I chose the best Baby Jellycat Collection toys

New in: I've chosen baby gifts from the new Jellycat range, to showcase the incredible products available.

Cute factor: Of course, everything is cute but I've handpicked the pieces I personally think are the sweetest.

Price: Jellycat has a toy or gift for all budgets, from token presents to a big, beautiful keepsake.

Shop our pick of the Jellycat baby range

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Jellycat. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.