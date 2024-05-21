Love Loewe's luxe basket bag? M&S has a £45 tote that's almost identical

Nothing says summer style quite like a raffia bag, and Loewe's cult woven tote is at the top of my wishlist.

The Spanish fashion house first launched a luxe basket bag back in 2018, and is now synonymous with the item, bringing out new iterations every season, each one as coveted as the next.

With its open, structured shape and leather patch emblazoned with the designer logo, the Loewe Raffia Tote Bag is still taking centre stage. It's the perfect daytime summer accessory, but at £475 it doesn't come cheap.

Olivia Culpo styles the Loewe basket bag with her bikini in Mexico

The high street, however, is full of lookalikes and I spotted one on my most recent trip to M&S. As ever their designer-style accessories are on point, and at £45 their own basket bag is a tenth of the price.

The Straw Tote features a pure cotton lining and drawstring closure, as well as an external slip pocket and an internal zipped pocket to store smaller items. It feels really high quality, and is big enough to fit in everything you need for a beach day.

The M&S straw tote was a stand-out piece in the flagship London store

Available with both tan and black leather detail, you can choose which colourway would suit more of your outfits. I'd style it with a bikini and a linen co-ord like Olivia Culpo, but I'd also wear it with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a mini dress to accessorise my daytime ensembles this summer.

Shoppers have been singing its praises too, with one customer writing: "Looked around for the perfect straw basket bag and I couldn’t be happier with this one! Fabulous quality."

While another said: "Second time I’ve bought this - this time it was a present. LOVE IT!"

Elsewhere on the high street, Mango has a very similar straw tote bag but with the addition of chic studded detail. It features a double handle and a magnetic button closure.

Available in two different sizes, the large is priced at £59.99 and is definitely reminiscent of Loewe's.

Straw bags, of course, go back much further than Anderson's Loewe collections, with the item becoming popularised by affluent holiday makers in luxury resorts in the 1950s. Their style status was cemented by Jane Birkin the following decade, and they've been a mainstay ever since, most recently seen at the likes of Jacquemus, Coach and Marni.

If you tend to grab whichever tote is closest before you head out of the door, this is such an easy upgrade for your new season wardrobe and one I bring out every year.