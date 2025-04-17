Have you noticed Zara Tindall keeps wearing this really cute affordable crossbody bag?

Zara Tindall is known for her equestrian achievements, but what I have my eye on is her style - particularly the ultra versatile bag she seems to always carry.

Elevated practicality is how I’d describe King Charles’s niece - the mum-of-three is so down to earth but always has an elegant vibe to her looks with outfits by the likes of Fairfax & Favor, Karen Millen, Hobbs and Veronica Beard.

But let’s talk about her handbag collection - it’s a dream collection of luxury bags, and the one she carried at the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this week is one of her absolute favourites: Aspinal of London’s Camera ‘A’ bag, £275 / $495.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Zara Tindall accessorised her ME+EM dress with her Aspinal Camera 'A' bag at the F1 Grand Prix Bahrain

The bag - which she wore with her one-shoulder ME+EM dress, is handmade from full-grain leather, and the style comes in 22 other colours and patterns, and you can personalise it, too. (In the UK you can also shop it at John Lewis.)

While Zara has lately carried the bag in Tan Pebble, she actually has the look in two other summer-ready designs: the on-trend raffia chevron look and the textured white version.

© WireImage Zara, with husband Mike Tindall, wore her raffia Aspinal camera bag to Wimbledon

In fact, I counted how many times the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has worn some variation of the ‘A’ Camera bag, and she’s rocked it at least nine times. (More of Zara's crossbody favourites are the Aspinal ‘Ella’ bag, which she has also sported on multiple occasions, and the Fairfax & Favor 'Clarence' crossbody bag - she's a partner of the brand.)

Zara Tindall wears skinny jeans and boots, a 'Clarence' bag, and coat by Fairfax & Favor

All three of her signature Aspinal crossbody bags, which she has worn to events like the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon, have a few things in common - they’re in classic neutrals, are versatile enough to elevate any outfit no matter the occasion, and share an all-terrain practical design.

Shop Zara crossbody lookalikes

While it’s on the less expensive sides of luxury handbags, you still might be looking for a camera bag at a bit of a lower price point. Luckily, the camera bag design is so classic that I was able to find other practical and stylish options, too, from contemporary designers to more accessible options that won’t break the bank.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara Tindall stunned in mini shorts and her trusty Aspinal bag

If you're looking for genuine leather for a reasonable price, the nappa leather quilted Coach Mini Jamie camera bag is £139 / $99 - that's over 60% off. And Karen Millen's £39.99 genuine leather crossbody is such a bargain at 60% off, too.

© Getty Images The late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is a fan of crossbody bags

In the faux leather category, Mango's camera bag, £22.99 / $45.99 is an affordable alternative.

I also found some really good Amazon lookalikes - including camera-style crossbodies for £17.99 / $22.99 that have solid ratings and a variety of colourways available.

All of these looks would fit into my closet. I love a great crossbody, especially a camera bag because they’re compact but roomy enough for me to carry my essentials without weighing me down too much.

The streamlined, minimalist shape means it goes with just about any look, from jeans and a t-shirt to a summer dress and sandals.

They’re really the perfect choice if you have an active lifestyle like Zara, because they’re not just fashionable but also functional - a no-fuss accessory that takes you everywhere from a daytime occasion to just out and about and you'll always look stylish.