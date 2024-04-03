10 best tote bags for 2024: the essential all-purpose bag you need in your wardrobe

Do you have a tote bag in your handbag collection? If not, you really need to fix that, trust us! You won't find a more versatile bag - there’s room for everything you could possibly need, plus extra handy pockets to store your valuables. So whether you’re heading to the shops, stashing your laptop to go to the office or packing your gym kit for a workout session, it does the job, guaranteed.
HELLO! Online's Shopping Partnerships Editor Carla Challis is with me on this one. "I've used a tote bag since sixth form - really, is there a more stylish bag to chuck all your stuff into? I prefer a tote to a backpack as it can be scrunched up when empty (even some leather ones) and looks smarter, in my opinion.
"Right now, I use a structured leather one for work, to house my laptop to and from the office, and a soft borg one for days out with my little one. We don't travel light, so it's an essential for everything from her water bottle to her fold-up scooter."
These roomy bags are amazing – but there are so many to choose from. To help you find the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best you can buy online in 2024 from designer to high street – just keep scrolling.
How we chose the best tote bags
- Price: We wanted to cover all budgets, so you’ll find investment designer tote bags in this roundup along with high-street options that won’t break the bank.
- Personal experience: There’s not a member of the HELLO! Online shopping team who doesn’t own a trusty tote bag - we included the tried and tested tote bags we love
- Reviews: Where it wasn’t possible to try the model ourselves, we focused on reviews, and only included tote bags that received a high number of positive reviews.
- Size: A good tote bag should be nice and roomy, but there will be times you don’t want it to be too large. We’ve included medium sizes as well as larger totes and weekend bags
Best tote bags for women 2024
Marc Jacobs - The Large Tote Bag
- Colour: Black
- Size: 34cm x 42cm x 16cm
- Handle drop: 24cm
- Material: 100% canvas
- Closure: Zip
- Interior zip pocket? Yes
- Washing instructions: Specialist clean only
- Delivery: £5.95
- Returns: Free within 14 days
Editor's Note: "This sizeable sleek canvas tote has a zip closure, twin top handles and an interior zip pocket to keep your valuables safe. The large size is plenty roomy, but don't forget - it's available in three other smaller sizes if you looking for something a bit more mini. The 100% cotton canvas is sturdy but not heavy. Our reviewers did note, however, that after one year's loyal service, the canvas did look a little worn and faded!"
Longchamp Le Pliage original shoulder bag L
- Colour: Pink, Black, Navy, Blue, Green, Ebony, Orange
- Size: 31cm x 30cm x 19cm
- Handle drop: 25cm
- Material: Recycled polyamide canvas, cowhide trimming
- Closure: Zip and snap button
- Interior zip pocket? 2 interior pockets but no zip
- Washing instructions: Specialist clean only
- Delivery: Free over £120
- Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's Note: "No tote bag round-up would be complete without Longchamp. Their classic medium-sized canvas totes are available in a rainbow of colours and are built to last. Kate Middleton loves these totes - which have sold over 30 million - and we totally understand why. They're made out of durable, weather-resistant recycled polyamide canvas which means they're extremely long-lasting and the simple, logo-free design literally goes with anything."
M&S Collection Leather tote bag
- Colour: Black
- Size: 33cm x 28cm x 16cm
- Handle drop: Not specified
- Material: 100% leather
- Closure: Magnet
- Interior zip pocket? Yes
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean
- Delivery: Free over £50
- Returns: Within 35 days
Editor's note: "This roomy leather tote is made of luxe soft grainy leather and features an internal zipped and pouch pocket to keep valuables safe. It shuts via a magnetic button and is big enough for all the essentials without being heavy when full. You can definitely file this bag under ‘looks more expensive than it is’."
Coach Willow Tote In Signature Canvas
- Colour: Tan
- Size: 34.3cm x 27.3cm x 14.6cm
- Handle drop: 29cm
- Material: Canvas and leather
- Closure: Zip and turnlock
- Interior zip pocket? No
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean
- Delivery: Free over £200
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor’s note: "Coach’s elegant Willow Tote In Signature Canvas is a great choice if you’re looking for an all-weather ladies work bag. Why? It’s designed with a longer handle drop so it fits comfortably over any coat and the internal zip pocket is perfect for stashing away laptops of up to 15 inches. It’s a big bag, but not too big, iykwim? Just the right size for all the essentials and a few more bits and bobs."
Kate Spade Bleaker Large Tote
- Colour: Black, Taupe, Parchment
- Size: 29.8cm x 34.9cm x 13.3cm
- Handle drop: 27.9cm
- Material: Saffiano leather, faille lining
- Closure: magnetic
- Interior zip pocket? Yes - removable pouch
- Washing instructions: Specialist clean only
- Delivery: Free over £150
- Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's Note: "If you’re after a roomy leather tote, Kate Spade’s offering is fab. You’ll be surprised at the amount of things you can fit in this chic tote bag – which has an interior zip pocket. Although the straps are thin, they're comfortable and they never seem to struggle, even when the bag is fully loaded."
Michael Kors Gigi Small Empire Logo Jacquard Messenger Bag
- Colour: Black and White, Coral, Yellow
- Size: 25.4cm x 16.5cm x 13.3cm
- Handle drop: 8.2cm
- Material: Cotton and polyester
- Closure: Zip
- Interior zip pocket? Yes - removable pouch
- Washing instructions: Specialist clean only
- Delivery: Free
- Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's note: "This adorable Michael Kors number is a great mini tote bag - perfect if you just want somewhere to safely store your essentials - phone, wallet, keys, makeup essentials etc. It’s a bit of a statement piece that’s sure to get lots of compliments every time you use it. The removable woven shoulder strap means you can use it as a cross-body bag or a clutch, should you desire. Extra points for versatility!"
Accessorize large beach straw tote bag in beige
- Colour: Raffia
- Size: 34cm x 13cm x 46cm
- Handle drop: 8.2cm
- Material: Outer: Paper 90% , Polyurethane (PU) 10% Lining: Lining: Recycled Polyester 100%
- Closure: Zip
- Interior zip pocket? Yes
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean
- Delivery: Free over £40
- Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "Tote bags are a great choice for the beach too! This roomy bag is great for sunshine breaks - it has plenty of room in the main compartment, comfortable faux leather straps and an inside zip compartment for valuables. A beach bag with a zip closure is great for extra peace of mind that nothing is going to go astray."
EA7 Women's Black Armani Train Logo Tape Shopping Bag
- Colour: Black
- Size: 40cm x 51cm x 19cm
- Handle drop: 27cm
- Material: Outer: Polyester
- Closure: Zip
- Interior zip pocket? Exterior zip pocket
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery: Free over £40
- Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "A roomy, designer tote bag that won’t break the bank? Don’t mind if we do. ASOS is selling this Emporio Armani EA7 tote and it’s multi use. It has twin handles, a large interior compartment and a handy zip pocket on the interior. This is a big tote that your man might just want to steal for his gym kit, so beware!"
Ted Baker Linacon Linear Floral East West Icon Bag
- Colour: Green Floral
- Size: 35cm x 45cm x 14cm
- Handle drop: Not specified
- Material: Outer: polyurethane, Inner: polyester
- Closure: Open
- Interior zip pocket? Yes
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery: Free over £50
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "If you’ve got your heart set on a Ted Baker tote, take a look at this lovely floral green number. It’s nice and room and has a handy inside pocket for your valuables. You could use this for anything from a weekend trip to the 9-5 commute, and it’s extra pretty."
Kipling Hanifa Large Tote With Laptop Compartment
- Colour: Pink, Red, Blue, Black
- Size: 39cm x 39cm x 14cm
- Handle drop: Not specified
- Material: Polyamide
- Closure: Zip
- Interior zip pocket? Two open pockets
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery: Free
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "I love Kipling (I own the Art M tote - which is a great weekend bag) So I can tell you from personal experience their bags are top quality. The Hanifa is a great option if you need to transport your laptop from office to home, and the two inside pockets make it really easy to keep organised - no rummaging around for a pen or your phone. There's also a detachable shoulder strap which makes it even more versatile."