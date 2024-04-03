10 best tote bags for 2024: the essential all-purpose bag you need in your wardrobe

Do you have a tote bag in your handbag collection? If not, you really need to fix that, trust us! You won't find a more versatile bag - there’s room for everything you could possibly need, plus extra handy pockets to store your valuables. So whether you’re heading to the shops, stashing your laptop to go to the office or packing your gym kit for a workout session, it does the job, guaranteed.

HELLO! Online's Shopping Partnerships Editor Carla Challis is with me on this one. "I've used a tote bag since sixth form - really, is there a more stylish bag to chuck all your stuff into? I prefer a tote to a backpack as it can be scrunched up when empty (even some leather ones) and looks smarter, in my opinion.

Best tote bags at a glance Best canvas option: Marc Jacobs - The Large Tote Bag, £250 $225

Marc Jacobs - The Large Tote Bag, Best leather tote bag: M&S Collection Leather Tote Bag, £99 $175

M&S Collection Leather Tote Bag, Best ladies' work bag: Coach Willow Tote in Signature Canvas, £350 $350

Coach Willow Tote in Signature Canvas, Best designer tote bag: Longchamp Le Pliage original shoulder bag, £115 $155

Longchamp Le Pliage original shoulder bag, Best large tote bag: Kate Spade Bleaker Large Tote, £192.50 (SAVE 30%) $248

Kate Spade Bleaker Large Tote, Best mini tote bag: Michael Kors Gigi Small Empire Logo Jacquard Messenger Bag, £270 $278

"Right now, I use a structured leather one for work, to house my laptop to and from the office, and a soft borg one for days out with my little one. We don't travel light, so it's an essential for everything from her water bottle to her fold-up scooter."

These roomy bags are amazing – but there are so many to choose from. To help you find the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best you can buy online in 2024 from designer to high street – just keep scrolling.

How we chose the best tote bags

Price: We wanted to cover all budgets, so you’ll find investment designer tote bags in this roundup along with high-street options that won’t break the bank.

Best tote bags for women 2024