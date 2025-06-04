5 summer wardrobe staples every woman in her 60s needs

I adore every single thing about summer. The sunshine, the social events, the al fresco rosé, gardens coming to life - and the clothes.

For me, summer dressing is pretty simple - it boils down to a few specific items no woman should be without.

1. The summer dress

I'm more of a trouser girl, but in the summer, you often find me in a dress. A floaty dress in a cool fabric is ideal for warm days. Silks, cottons and linens always look fresh and summery.

I prefer a mid-length below my knee, and sometimes go for a maxi length. I tend to go for a shirt dress (always flattering in my mind) or something simple and unfussy.

Glynis enjoys a floaty summer dress

I find that frilly or flouncy shapes look faintly ridiculous on me at this stage of my life, so I keep it simple. I might go for a colourful or patterned fabric instead, and if the shape is streamlined, it'll work well.

Me+Em do beautiful summer dresses. I have a bright, patterned raspberry pink silk dress of theirs which is ideal for summer parties or even a wedding. I wore it this year to The Chelsea Flower Show and it was perfect. They also have an amazing collection of event dresses. They are on the pricier side, however, so I keep them for an occasional treat.

Years ago, I bought a dress from Mango because it was a lovely pale paisley blue. The shape and style weren't particularly great, but it was simple and cool for summer, and I loved the fabric. I now think of it as my uniform for hot days.

It's incredibly comfortable in the heat and doesn't crease, even when it comes out of the washing machine. It was a snip at £30 and is still going strong. Every single time I wear it, people remark on it. That dress has had so many compliments and has ended up being one of my best buys ever. It just goes to show that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a great summer dress.

Wyse does lovely summer dresses too, which are in a similar price range to Me+Em. For less pricey finds, I always check out my trusty Zara and Massimo Dutti. For a more modern, streamlined look, I go to Cos.

2. Linen

In my mind, linen reigns supreme in summer. I can't get enough of it. I love the coolness of it (nothing is more comfortable when it gets hot), the fact that it looks even better when crumpled, and that it comes in fabulous colours.

Linen is perfect for beach holidays and has the advantage of not needing any ironing. Even here in England, we get some hot days when fabrics such as denim are just too uncomfortable. Nothing beats the comfort of linen in the heat.

On my recent trip to South Africa, a country with plenty of heat and sunshine, linen was everywhere and on everyone. My sister who lives there has an impressive linen collection and wears it on a daily basis. From long linen shirt dresses to floaty tops. All in crisp white, pale blues and various shades of green.

Glynis' sister has lots of linen in her summer wardrobe

Add to that vibrant pinks and oranges, she has every colour under the sun, and it all looks fresh and fabulous. Just add some dangly earrings or some beaded necklaces and you have a truly great summer look.

The shops were full of linen so, of course, I ended up buying a long khaki green dress and a patterned blue floaty top. I can't wait for some heat so I can wear them.

Glynis loves linen

On UK shores, Zara does pretty linen items at great prices. Massimo Dutti is slightly more expensive but still well priced for the quality and style.

I recently bought a linen shirt from NRBY in the most beautiful vibrant blue. This is a more expensive brand, but great for getting some special one-off items.

3. Denim

For those of us living in an unpredictable climate like England, where there is no guarantee of heat or even sun, denim is a must.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. More than one, in my opinion. A cropped length is great for summer. They make a perfect casual outfit and go well with T-shirts and pretty summer shirts. Wear with flats or wedges for a great daytime look. And they don't have to be blue. White is a great summer colour, as are pastel shades. I usually go somewhere such as John Lewis or Trilogy so I can try on lots of different brands in one go.

For the evening, I like a wider leg which you can dress up or down. Add a beautiful top or shirt with a sleek jacket, and you are event-ready. I've worn beaded tops or jackets with silks and crepes with a pair of jeans on many a red carpet. Or I wear them with a silk shirt, chain necklace, belt and heels for dinner. Denim has endless possibilities.

Glynis likes wide-legged denim

A denim dress or jumpsuit looks great too. Mint Velvet has a leopard print denim midi dress this summer that is cut straight and streamlined. It's fabulous and I have it in my sights this season.

Team with gold earrings and necklace and you can wear it to any summer event. Accessories will determine how smart or casual your outfit looks. To dress more casually, just pair with flats or trainers.

4. The summer jacket

If you're living in England, you're going to need a jacket. Summer jackets are a little trickier than winter ones, as they need to go with all the linen and summer fabrics. I love a denim jacket for this – again, not necessarily in blue.

This summer, I've added the prettiest pale green one to my rapidly expanding collection. It’s very versatile and goes with nearly every summer outfit.

Glynis in her new pale green jacket

If I have a smarter summer event, I might dig out one of my shawls or pashminas. They're easy to carry around and give cosy warmth when needed.

I love short trench jackets that are on trend this summer. I bought one last year on a trip to Miami. It's a lovely tan cotton and is great with trousers for a laid-back casual look.

Mini trench coats are a trend Glynis approves of

Some lightweight cardigans are useful too. I have a gossamer-thin gold textured one from J.Crew from many years ago and it's been so useful that I'm constantly on the lookout for more.

I think Marks & Spencer is worth checking out if you're in the market for a summer jacket. Every season, there will be a real gem or two in their collection.

5. Summer tops

The choice is endless when it comes to easy-to-wear summer tops – I love T-shirts, floral shirts and floaty tops. They work with loose summer trousers and denim.

Uniqlo does great crew neck T-shirts in a good quality cotton. Me+Em do great T-shirts as well and sell truly beautiful floral shirts. I have a few of these and get many compliments on them.

Soft tops are good for summer

Add fun accessories to smarten up an ensemble, such as big earrings or a statement necklace. Zara always has a good selection of big, bold jewellery. I love beads in the summer - think bunches of beaded bracelets or strands of beads around the neck. I also like adding different textures together, such as beads with gold chains or different pendants worn together.

The bottom line is that if an outfit makes you feel good, and you wear it with confidence, you will look good. Key to this is wearing things that you feel comfortable in, in colours that lift you up and make you happy. That's the joy of summer dressing.

Visit Glynis' Ageless website for more advice and inspiration.