How to wear leopard print in your 60s and 70s - without feeling like Cruella de Vil

Although leopard print is one of the most well-known fashion trends out there, many are still dubious about trying it, even though it's been around since the 1940s.

Year after year, it returns on our fashion radar, and it's easy to see why. Just like the Breton stripe and the humble polka dot, it's a classic staple that will never go out of style.

Many women feel like they can't wear it as they age, for fear of looking like Cruella de Vil, who famously donned a similar dalmatian print from head to toe in Disney's 101 Dalmatians. The fictional character loved a bit of leopard print, too.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Sharon Stone rocking leopard print

How to style leopard print

I would suggest either weaving subtle touches of the statement print into your existing outfits or going full-on leopard with one standout item to avoid looking too full-on.

© Getty Leopard print is a timeless style statement

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees. "Age is just a number - if you feel fabulous and ‘you’ in something, then wear it," the talented professional tells HELLO!.

"There’s no right or wrong in fashion and personal style, it’s all about how you feel when you put something on."

The fashion expert, who also offers a personal styling service on her website, explains: "When it comes to leopard print, if your style is that you love to make a statement, then go for it. For example, wear a full leopard print dress, and team it with plainer accessories, letting the bold look do all the talking."

© Getty Images Subtle touches of leopard point to the trend, without being overpowering

Martine adds: "If you're more of a classic dresser, try wearing subtle accents of leopard print in the form of accessories or just one piece of clothing so you don’t feel like everyone is looking at you."

© Getty Images Sometimes, adding a simple leopard print accessory works wonders to a classic look

Confidence is key, according to the stylist, who often appears on This Morning: "How many out of 10 does your outfit make you feel? Our clothes should make us feel 7 or 8 out of 10 - minimum. Any less and I tell my private styling clients to sell it or recycle it."

I decided to put these tips to the test with my gorgeous mother, Val, who is 69.

Leopard print scarf

For the first outfit, I decided to feature a subtle smattering of leopard applied to a smart, everyday look

Team a leopard print scarf with a simple white shirt

I paired this expertly cut shirt from H&M with these incredibly smart F&F jeans and a pair of chic, pointed-toe shoes by Clarks.

A true timeless look

I peped up this capsule look with a mixed leopard print scarf from Monsoon, tied around her neck. It really 'pops', giving the outfit a modern edge.

A statement jacket

Sticking with the jeans and a nice top combo, I decided to focus on one central item, giving a nod to the trend without going overboard. This stunning jacket from Monsoon is the perfect item to instantly give a casual look some pizazz.

This Monsoon statement jacket is so elegant

The dramatic puff sleeves and super cute bow fastening at the nape of the neck are a quick way to add glamour with zero effort. This type of style is ideal for a special occasion, as well as a low-key lunch date. Keeping the rest of the outfit plain guarantees elegance.

Shirt dress

With the boho trend dominating summer fashion for 2025, this shirt dress by H&M is light, airy, and designed to be worn with a slightly looser fit. It comes with a belt, meaning you can cinch the waist in, creating a great silhouette.

This dress is bold yet versatile

The leopard print, although bold, is still relatively subtle; the golden and black tones look amazing against my mum's skin tone. The important thing to remember when choosing a staple like this is to keep the accessories relatively fuss-free - leopard print bag and shoes would create an almighty clash and ruin the sophisticated feel of the ensemble. These amazing sandals from Clarks look super expensive; they are made from black leather, and the gold clasp gives them a modern touch.

Val's verdict

"I liked all the outfits! Even though the print is a little out of my comfort zone, I was surprised at how versatile leopard can be. I felt you could wear all these looks to various places and still feel good. My favourite was the shirt and leopard print necktie; it's a classic take on the trend."