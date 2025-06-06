Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vogue Williams attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Vogue Williams sends Instagram wild with 'divisive' Marks & Spencer jelly shoes

The wife of Spencer Matthews looked stunning in her red bikini and bold shoes…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Vogue Williams did a spot of shopping on Thursday and filmed herself partaking in an epic try-on in the Marks & Spencer's changing room.

The broadcaster, who loves the British high street brand, took in with her an armful of great fashion fits, and we genuinely loved them all.

Alongside her snappy video, she wrote: "Full summer shopping experience in the @marksandspencer store in Battersea Power Station. I almost used some of my voucher on bits for Spen as they have unreal menswear in. Then I looked in the mirror, copped myself on and chucked another sleeveless number in my basket!"

Vogue showed off her M&S jelly shoes
Vogue showed off her M&S jelly shoes

Amongst Bermuda shorts, a sleeveless top, a smattering of cashmere, and a delightful red bikini, were a pair of jelly shoes.

Vogue is a big fan of the 'divisive' shoes
Vogue is a big fan of the 'divisive' shoes

Yes, you read that right! Vogue picked up the tomato red pair, which is synonymous with childhood memories at the seaside.

Jelly Slip On Ballet Pumps, £19.50, Marks & Spencer
Jelly Slip On Ballet Pumps, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Once upon a time, jelly sandals were laughed at, but not in 2025! Although still arguably pretty divisive, they have a fun connotation associated with them these days, and the bright colours they are designed in are instant outfit pepping up fodder. Jellies are a big hit now that the warmer weather is here, and lots of influencers and celebrities have been slipping their feet into the iconic holiday style.

Ancient Greek Sandals, £95
Ancient Greek Sandals, £95

Proudly holding up her M&S red pair, 39-year-old Vogue proudly quipped: "I will not have anything bad about these shoes, because I love them and they are so comfy!"

View post on Instagram
 

The £19.50 style is selling out fast online, so get in there quickly should you wish to invest! The website says of the style: "These jelly ballet pumps are a fun choice for sunny days. They feature a classic round toe and a flat heel for all-day comfort. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles."

The M&S jellies are actually a pretty great dupe of the 'Iro' shoes by Ancient Greek Sandals, which will set you back £95.

Maria Barteczko seen wearing ARKET black embroidered wide leg trousers, LOEWE black handwoven Nest basket bag and Melissa Possession transparent Jelly fisherman sandals, o© Getty Images
Jelly shoes were an early 90s staple

Vogue's Instagram followers loved the shoes, taking to the comment section to give them a major stamp of approval. One user wrote, "Here for the jelly shoes!" Another added: "Ooohh jelly shoes, I need to try these!" And a third quipped: "Love them lots like jelly tots."

