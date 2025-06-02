Vogue Williams just wore the most fashionable swimsuit of 2025 - as she holidays without her husband

Vogue Williams looked incredible over the weekend as she celebrated her and her besties turning 40 later in the year.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old, whose impending birthday falls in October, looked fabulous in a Hunza G swimsuit in bubblegum pink - one of the most recognisable swimwear brands money can buy.

The super stretchy, crinkle-cut fit is a classic swimwear staple which is always on trend, particularly for 2025 when comfort is key.

Vogue and her besties looked amazing in their Hunza G swimsuits

It wasn't just the mother-of-three who wore the style, but her gang of best friends, too. Posing in a group shot, the wife of Spencer Matthews penned: "Friends for 28 years. Having the best trip with my besties for our 40th birthdays… feeling very lucky to have girls like this in my life."

There is nothing like a girls' trip away!

The Hunza G swimsuit Vogue and her pals wore will set you back £175. The famously square-neck style has wide straps and high-cut legs. It's designed with the brand's signature crinkled fabric, which is so stretchy, it promises to flatter any body shape.

The Hunza G 'Square Neck' swimsuit

We've found an incredible lookalike by Bravissimo which features the same cut and texture, in black, purple and orange, for £75.

The Bravissimo 'Miami' swimsuit

Celebrities wearing Hunza G

Vogue joins the long list of celebrity fans of this swimsuit. From Alexa Chung and Holly Willoughby to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin, they’ve all worked the style in the sun.

Rosie Hunting-Whiteley is often seen wearing a Hunza G swimsuit

The 80s swimsuit brand, which is based in the UK, is iconic of 80s fashion. It was memorably worn by Julia Roberts’ character of Vivienne in Pretty Woman. Also, Whitney Houston’s swimsuit in I Wanna Dance With Somebody was made by Hunza G, too. What iconic throwbacks!

Vogue's colourful wardrobe

Vogue is known for her vibrantly colourful outfits, and we love her for it. Some people may find it challenging to incorporate colour into their wardrobes, but the broadcaster has some great tips. She previously told HELLO: "I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

© Kate Green/BAFTA Vogue loves colourful and eye-catching outfits

She added, "A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow, make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example, there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."