Vogue Williams just made 'jeans and a nice top' look so elegant - with one little twist

Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to show her 1.1 million followers her latest outfit - and it's pretty relatable to most women.

The mother-of-three donned arguably one of the most-worn outfits that women often opt for: the 'jeans and a nice top' combo.

Looking sleek and fabulous, the Irish TV star rocked a pair of relaxed denims by Isabel Marant and paired it with a lime green, cut-out sequin top by Rotate. Elevating the look to the max, she added a pair of stunning mules by Florrie London, which gave her whole ensemble an elegant twist. Fashion goals!

Vogue looked incredible rocking her 'jeans and a nice top' combo

Vogue added a pair of stunning high heel mules by Florrie London

This is the second incredible look the 39-year-old has worn in the past week. On Tuesday, the podcaster headed to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she rocked a charming number from Celia B, known as the 'Turpan' blue dress. Vogue also brought her accessory game strong, opting for delightful gold heels by Penelope Chilvers and a bold shell clutch by Lulu Guinness.

Fans loved the getup, with one follower writing: "Amazing floral dress! You look so happy — Yay!!!! Love the seashell purse." Another quipped: "Lovely!!! You are gorgeous in everything."

Vogue on fashion

Although the TV presenter enjoys designer labels, she is also a big fan of the high street, previously telling HELLO! "I love high street shopping. Zara. H&M. RiverIsland. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites to name a few."

Vogue is known for her colourful outfits. Some women find it hard to incorporate colour into their wardrobes, but the wife of Spencer Matthews has never let that stop her, explaining: "I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

She added, "A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow, make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example, there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

When it comes to her three gorgeous children, Theo, Gig, and Otto, the star likes to shop around. She revealed: "I shop all over the place for my two kids. I love Rachel Riley, M&S, baby Mori, Next, Zara. Morrisons also has lots of really sweet baby clothes."