Vogue Williams is queen of Chelsea Flower Show - in ultimate summer 2025 outfit
Vogue Williams attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England.© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Vogue Williams is the queen of the Chelsea Flower Show - in the ultimate summer 2025 outfit

Spencer Matthews' wife wowed in a new summer outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Vogue Williams is known for her elite fashion sense, and the vivacious mother-of-three totally proved that perception earlier this week when she stepped out at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

The Irish-born star delighted onlookers (and Instagram fans) when she shared a snap of herself at the hugely popular horticultural display in the heart of Chelsea, and her outfit hit so many summer 2025 fashion trends. What a perfect muse!

Alongside the stylish, sun-soaked picture of her top-to-toe chic display, the 39-year-old remarked: "I've decided to start loving LONDON more! For the past four years, I’ve said I’ll go to the flower show and never have, loved it. Next up, swimming in Hampstead Heath ponds and wandering around Primrose Hill (looking for Harry Styles!)."

Vogue Williams and Penelope Chilvers attend Chelsea Flower Show 2025 — Vogue William in a colourful print sundress, Penelope Chilvers in a rust-orange shirtdress, both wearing espadrilles and standing in front of floral décor.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen
Vogue Williams and Penelope Chilvers: Bold brights and earthy tones bring colour chemistry to Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Bright and bold florals are where it's at right now, and the Never Live it Down podcaster chose to don a charming number from Celia B, known as the 'Turpan' blue dress. Stunning.

Turpan Blue Dress, £235, Celia B
Turpan Blue Dress, £235, Celia B

The website describes the eye-catching design, which is made up of two separate pieces of fabric: "The Turpan is a vibrant two-piece featuring a smocked, ruffle-trimmed crop top with tie straps and ribbons, and a flowing, high-waisted maxi skirt. The bold pattern of blue lines and colorful flowers adds a playful touch, which reminds one of the summer breeze. The perfect part? It's got pockets!"

View post on Instagram
 

HELLO! spoke to the designer herself, who said: "The dress brings a fresh, elevated spin to the classic nautical stripe — reimagined as flowing blue lines that echo the movement of ocean waves, in full bloom with vibrant florals. As Vogue knows,  it’s a standout choice for the Chelsea Flower Show: romantic, colourful, and so chic! Garden glamour with a playful, modern, and summery twist."

Vogue carried a Lulu Guinness bag - the beautiful pearl shell clutch
Vogue carried a Lulu Guinness bag - the beautiful pearl shell clutch

Vogue also brought her accessory game strong, opting for delightful gold heels by Penelope Chilvers and a bold shell clutch by Lulu Guinness.

Infinity Metallic Sandal, £199, Penelope Chilvers
Infinity Metallic Sandal, £199, Penelope Chilvers

The infinity sandals perfectly finished off the look. Penelope told HELLO: "Gold leather sandals will always elevate a look.  It’s a neutral that goes with everything.  Our Infinity sandals are one of our best sellers because of their all-day heel - they are so comfortable."

