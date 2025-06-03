Vogue Williams divides fans with figure-skimming wedding guest dress

For many, Vogue Williams is a source of style inspiration, especially for glamorous evening events. However, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host, 44, proved that even a style muse can struggle with sartorial choices as she took to Instagram, calling for help from her loyal followers ahead of a celebrity wedding.

The Irish model and presenter shared a carousel of mirror selfies in a London shop, showing her modelling six summer dresses. "I tried on some dresses to rent for a wedding we’re going to! Which one is your fave? Help me out," she wrote.

© Instagram In the first, Vogue sported a hot pink one-shoulder number with feather detailing along the hem.



© Instagram While in the second, she sported an acid green style with a large bow adorning one shoulder.



© Instagram Option number three was a gold sequin midi with a Queen Anne neckline, while she also tried on a cool-toned blue caped maxi dress for size.



© Instagram Dresses five and six only complicated Vogue's decision-making as she wowed in a Bardot-style scarlet gown and rounded off her trying-on session with a cut-out white piece with dainty pink flowers printed all over.



© Instagram Flooding the comments with opinions, Vogue's followers and celebrity friends weighed in on her choice. "The lime green….stunning!" penned Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford, while radio host and journalist Vanessa Feltz concurred, adding: "The green! Fabulous."





© Instagram Meanwhile, TV presenter Zoe Hardman shared a different verdict, commenting: "THE RED Xx," with great enthusiasm.



© Instagram Vogue's final pick Shortly after, Vogue took to Instagram to share snaps from the event in question – the picture-perfect nuptials of YouTuber Jack Maynard to Vogue's husband Spencer Matthews' niece and daughter of daughter of electrical tycoon Adam Mackie, who is reportedly worth £440 million. In the end, it was revealed that Vogue chose none of the dresses from her previous post, as a gorgeous By Rotation number had stolen her heart. "This day last week at the most beautiful wedding we’ve ever been to…Congrats @lily_mackie @jack_maynard," Vogue wrote afterwards, posing for a photo with husband Spencer and children Theodore, six, and Gigi, four, in which she sported the silver number with long sleeves, a high neck and floaty skirt.

© Instagram The dress, which saw Vogue among the best-dressed guests at the wedding at Château Saint-Martin & Spa in France, was teamed with round shades and killer silver heels. Earlier in the trip, the star posed with her family, revealing their accommodation's panoramic views. Vogue could have been the bride in a sparkly white midi dress and heels.

Vogue and Spencer's own wedding took place in 2018 at the incredible 10,000-acre Glen Affric Estate in Scotland, owned by Spencer's family.

