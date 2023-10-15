Shania Twain makes a splash in tiny mini dress for extra special Queen of Me concert – photos

Shania Twain never fails to bring out the top-notch looks up on the stage while she is on tour, and her latest concert is no exception.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has been on her Queen of Me tour – her first in six years – since April, and while she may be on stage every weekend, the star rarely repeats an outfit.

Fans are always being treated to a new glamorous look from the performer, and they especially loved her latest as she performed in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend.

Shania took to Instagram Sunday to recap yet another amazing concert in the books, sharing a slew of photos from what she claimed was "the loudest crowd of the tour so far."

Sharing a look at some of her different looks for the concert, she first shared a photo where she is rocking out on stage wearing black jeans with mesh cut-outs running through her thighs, paired with a matching mesh blouse, and she opted for an extra long, strawberry blonde wig.

But of course Shania doesn't stick to just one look for the concert, and in another set of photos, she is in a completely different fashion ensemble: a tiny hot pink mini dress with a long chiffon train, paired with rhinestone fishnet tights, and she let her natural curly hair shine.

"Kicking off this next leg in San Antonio with the loudest crowd of the tour so far," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Heading in hot to Fort Worth and not forgetting previous Queen Of Me shows in Dallas, Houston and Austin."

She continued: "Texas you are an amazing and crazy audience and I am so grateful for the warm welcome," noting she was "sad to leave y'all."

© Getty Shania has dressed to impressed while on tour

As usual, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about Shania's fashion, with one fan writing: "You look beautiful in pink and black," as others followed suit with: "You were gorgeous on stage in Fort Worth my darling angel," and: "You are the queen of country, forever," as well as: "You're the legend and can I just say all the pics are amazing but the last one is just the cutest," plus another one of her followers added: "Pink looks so good on you!"

© Instagram The star has been on tour since April

Shania recently opened up about how good she feels in her skin these days, and the positive effect menopause had on her relationship with both her body and fashion.

© Instagram The Queen of Me tour ends in November

Speaking with the New York Post, she said: "I like to enjoy my body more now than ever," adding: "I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn't be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot."

She explained: "I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with," and noted: "Menopause taught me to quickly say, 'You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities – they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"

