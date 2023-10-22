Shania Twain rocks out in eclectic leotard and fishnet tights look that sparks reaction from fans

Shania Twain has been on her Queen of Me tour – her first in six years – for months, but it appears her outfit rotation is never ending!

While the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer may keep up consistency when it comes to her setlist, for her outfits, she is always changing it up.

The star's fashion never fails to impress her fans, and her latest look – quite the eclectic one – is no exception.

Shania took to Instagram over the weekend to recap her latest time on stage, sharing a slew of photos from her recent concert in Buffalo, New York.

She first shared a stunning photo of her smiling ear-to-ear at the camera while on stage, wearing a white button-down blouse with her sweet pup's face painted on it, paired with rhinestone-bedecked black underwear, fishnet tights, and a hot pink tulle train.

More photos from the night see her in the same outfit – which she said was inspired by fellow musicians Pat Benatar, Blondie, and Heart – rocking out on stage to a crowd of excited fans.

"We were ROCKIN' in Buffalo," she wrote in her caption, adding: "I took inspiration from some of my favorite female punk rockers for my show outfit – @benatargiraldo, @blondieofficial, @heartofficial… edgy femininity."

She continued: "I just love the contrast of the pink tutu against the boots!" noting: "Plus jumping around onstage is much easier in docs than heels!!"

© Getty Shania started the Queen of Me tour in April

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the creative look, with one writing: "That's such a fun outfit!" as others followed suit with: "Shania Twain is class! I love the fact she is having fun with all her outfits and wigs," and: "You're so innovative with your costume styles and colors," as well as: "I appreciate the edgy femininity. The tulle is everything," plus another one of her followers added: "Can we just take a moment to appreciate the most beautiful genuine smile in the first pic."

© Getty The singer has dressed to impressed while on tour

Shania recently opened up about the shift she felt in her approach to her body and the clothes she wears after going through menopause, in a candid conversation with the New York Post.

© Getty Her red carpet style is no less fabulous

She said: "I like to enjoy my body more now than ever," adding: "I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn't be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot."

Shania then explained: "I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with," and noted: "Menopause taught me to quickly say, 'You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities – they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"

