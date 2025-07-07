Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany rocks cheeky swimsuit 6 months after welcoming baby girl

Brittany Mahomes is soaking up the summertime before football season gets underway.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the former soccer player and wife of football star Patrick Mahomes shared a glimpse into the family's celebrations in Miami, not far from where fellow Chiefs player Travis Kelce is living with girlfriend Taylor Swift amid football training, Boca Raton.

The Kansas City Current owner and the Chiefs quarterback have been married since 2022, and are parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two, and daughter Golden Raye, who was born earlier this year.

© Instagram Brittany shared a glimpse into her Fourth of July weekend

Brittany took to Instagram after the holiday weekend and shared a round of photos from it, revealing she and Patrick spent the day on a friend's yacht.

She first shared a photo of herself sitting on the edge of the boat, the Miami skyline behind her, wearing a bright blue swimsuit paired with a festive button-down and a hat with "1995" on it, followed by others featuring Patrick, planting a kiss on her head.

"Red, White & Y'all," Brittany captioned the photo dump, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram She celebrated the holiday in Miami

"Love your suit!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "My fav couple!! Go Chiefs!!" and: "You look so good in that royal blue one piece," as well as: "That swimsuit is stinking cute. I love that color."

The Chiefs, who earlier this year were up for winning the Super Bowl for a third time in a row in what would have been a historic three-peat, but ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, begin training camp on Tuesday, July 22.

© Instagram The couple are high school sweethearts

Football season officially starts on September 4, and the Chiefs' first game of the regular season is the following day, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their third child in January, just a few weeks before the Super Bowl.

© Instagram With their daughter Golden

Asked at the time what those couple of days had been like, Patrick said during a press conference: "It's been cool, I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that."

He also noted that football was never too far away from his mind, as it's exactly what was playing on the hospital TV in the lead up to the baby girl's arrival. "It's been a lot of fun and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital so I got to watch a little bit, and Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter," he shared.