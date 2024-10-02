Hilary Swank marks major first with show-stopping appearance as she's supported by adoring husband

Hilary Swank had her number one fan in the audience as she made her Fashion Week debut in Paris on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old actress was supported by her husband, Philip Schneider, as she made a surprise appearance on the Miu Miu runway.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hilary Swank announces pregnancy on live TV

Hilary looked gorgeous in a brown PVC trench coat that was adorned with multiple belts to cinch in her waist.

She completed the look with hot pink sliders and wore minimal makeup, with her hair pinned back from her face in a half-up style.

Celebrating her Paris Fashion Week success, Hilary and husband were pictured holding hands as they stepped out for the Italian fashion brand's afterparty.

Once again, the actress looked gorgeous in a similar look to her earlier catwalk appearance, wearing a brown blazer-style dress with two chunky belts wrapped around her waist.

© Getty Images Hilary made a surprise appearance at Miu Miu for her Fashion Week debut

Phillip, meanwhile, opted for a low-key ensemble, rocking a navy sweater with jeans and black boots.

The couple have been married since August 2018 and welcomed twins in April 2023, but she waited until February 2024 before she finally revealed their names.

© Spread Pictures / MEGA Hilary was supported by her husband of six years

In a sweet Valentine's Day post, Hilary shared an adorable photo of her children on Instagram which revealed their unique monikers.

The image showed her twins sitting on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names, Aya and Ohm, affectionately inscribed in the sand behind them.

© Getty Images Hilary changed into another brown dress for the Miu Miu afterparty

Alongside the heartwarming image, Hilary wrote: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first."

She added: "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

© Getty Images Hilary looked gorgeous in her PVC trench coat

Soon after, she opened up about the unique origins behind the names of her twin babies during an appearance on the Today show.

The name Aya was inspired by a courageous Syrian refugee girl she and her husband met in Lebanon.

© Instagram Hilary and Phillip welcomed their twins in April 2023

"She was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared.

Meanwhile, Ohm, their son's name, draws from a universal concept. "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people," she explained, emphasizing the name's symbolic resonance of unity and connection.

© Instagram Hilary always thought she would have twins

Hilary always had a feeling that she would be a mom of twins. "Since I was a little girl, I was like, 'I'm gonna have twins someday,'" she previously explained to Access Hollywood.

"My grandmother is a twin. And my husband's grandmother's a twin. So, it runs in the family. But I just always felt like I would. I didn't know I was going to do it at 48, but here we are!"

© Getty Images Hilary and Philip married in 2018

She recently admitted to suffering from sleepless nights since she became a mom, but insisted it is all worth it.

"It's way more fun, it's way more exciting than I ever imagined," she told Page Six. "I always thought it would be extraordinary, but it's way more."