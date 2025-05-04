Simone Biles dazzles in mini-dress at the Kentucky Derby — and her husband has a matching outfit

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens sure know how to amp up the glamor.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out for the famed Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, in coordinating lilac outfits.

The annual race was also attended by the likes of Selma Blair, Shaboozey, Joey Fatone, Janelle Monae, Star Jones, Alix Earle, Dylan Dreyer, as well as Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with her father Larry Birkhead, among others.

© Getty The couple wore matching outfits

For the day at the races, Simone dazzled in a strapless, lilac mini dress adorned with purple rhinestones, which she paired with strappy silver heels and a dramatic fascinator.

Meanwhile her husband, currently a safety for the Chicago Bears, matched with her in an embroidered lilac jacket paired with white pants and sneakers, plus he topped the look off with a matching rhinestone hat.

Simone's make-up artist Deja Blackwell later shared photos of the Olympian on her Instagram, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty Simone stunned in lilac

"Just wow!!!! A real life Barbie!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "STUNNING! GORGEOUS! BEAUTIFUL!" and: "Wow! The purple is stunning," as well as: "Yesssss, looks so good," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Killed it!!!"

It's a special, lowkey time for Simone and Jonathan, who are both on a break from their respective sports. The pair first met through dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

© Getty Images She was recently honored at the TIME100 Gala

Earlier this year, Simone was celebrated at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, honoring her history-making performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which came after a two-year break.

For the special moment, she had her husband by her side, plus her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, as well as former teammate Aly Raisman.

© Instagram Simone and Jonathan married in 2023

As for what's next, she has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she previously told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more. "I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she further noted, adding: "But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"