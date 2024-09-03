Kate Hudson looks bridal-chic in stunning white dress during special time away with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson just gave her fiancé Danny Fujiwaka a bit of a glimpse into their future.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is soaking up every last bit of summer travels as the season comes to an end, and during her time vacationing throughout the French Riviera, she dazzled in a stunning white, one might say bridal-chic, dress.

She and her fiancé Danny started dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2021, however they have yet to make their way down the aisle. The couple shares daughter Rani Rose, who will be six years old in October.

Kate Hudson showcases daughter Rani Rose's golf skills

Kate took to Instagram as the long weekend came to an end and shared a round of photos from her time in the South of France, including pics of her in an uber-chic white sequin dress with a razorback cut by Saint Laurent.

Adding some edge to the look, she paired it with a black clutch, black peep toe heels, and coordinated studded oversized sunglasses.

Among the many cheerful photos showing off her outfit was a sweet selfie with Danny, which sees the two posing cheek-to-cheek with a beautiful green garden behind them.

© Instagram Kate and Danny have spent much of their summer in the South of France

"Oh white sequin @ysl I do love you," Kate wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments galore.

MORE: Kate Hudson's fiance caught with pants down — eagle-eyed fans say the same thing

© Instagram The actress looked radiant in white

MORE: Goldie Hawn dotes on her lookalike granddaughters during 'perfect' family day out

"She looks so much like Goldie!" one wrote, referring to her mom Goldie Hawn, as others followed suit with: "Absolutely stunning," and: "This is perfect," as well as: "So drop dead beautiful."

Kate, who is also a mom to sons Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12, hasn't given many updates concerning her future nuptials to Danny, though she has previously hinted that the two were in no rush.

MORE: Kate Hudson displays incredible physique in bikini-clad photos from sun-soaked family vacation

© Instagram Kate has shared several photos from their vacation

Some months after her engagement, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do, and then, I'm going back and forth between like, 'What is this really going to look like?'"

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns with chic bikini in photos from beach getaway

© Instagram The pair got engaged in September 2021

"Obviously, we're so excited," she maintained, though added: "But, the idea of planning a wedding is a lot. It's a lot. I made a whole movie about it," referring to her 2009 movie Bride Wars with Anne Hathaway.

She later told Access Hollywood a year after her engagement she still had "no idea" when the wedding would be, though he teased it would be sometime soon. "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet," she said at the time.