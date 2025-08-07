Mariah Carey left 'so mad' over wardrobe malfunction

Even the ultimate diva Mariah Carey isn't immune to wardrobe malfunctions.

This week, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer opened up about how she expertly saved herself from what could have been a less-than-pleasant moment on stage.

The moment took place while she was none other than the headliner at Brighton Pride in England, on August 2.

Speaking on British radio show Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Mariah first shared: "It was a lot of rehearsing and then we had a wardrobe malfunction, which was kind of not cool."

© Getty Mariah performed on August 2

"It was right in the front area," she noted, however added: "I saved it, nobody saw it. Otherwise, it would've been talked about."

"I turned around and walked through the dancers," she recalled of her quick save, though she confessed: "I was so mad."

© Getty The singer wore a slew of different outfits

Mariah didn't share exact details about what exactly the wardrobe malfunction was, or on which outfit, as there were several.

She did however take to Instagram after the festival and shared a round of photos of her on stage, starting off with one of her in a fitted black dress featuring a hem of diamonds along the sweetheart neckline.

Next up was a glittering, rainbow mini dress, followed by another multi-color fitted ensemble, and later a slinky gold dress.

© WireImage for ABA In her "Protect the dolls" jacket

Last but certainly not least she included a photo of the back of one of the jackets she wore on stage, which read "Protect the dolls." The term was coined by designer Conner Ives in support of transgender women, and his white t-shirts with the message have been made viral by the likes of Pedro Pascal, Tilda Swinton, Madonna, Addison Rae, and Troye Sivan, among others, wearing them.

© Billboard via Getty Images Mariah at the BET Awards earlier this summer

"Thank you so much @brightonprideofficial for having me tonight!" Mariah wrote, adding: "A special heartfelt thank you to the LGBTQ+ community for your ongoing support. I will always be there for you. Love, MC."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one reiterating: "PROTECT THE DOLLS," as others followed suit with: "Mariah will always be #1!" and: "We love you more than words can articulate," as well as: "Protect the dolls! We love you MC!"