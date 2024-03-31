Mariah Carey dazzles in plunging mini dress amid 55th 'anniversary' celebrations

Mariah Carey's birthday, or rather, anniversary, celebrations continue, along with more dazzling festive looks!

The "Fantasy" singer, who has famously declared she celebrates anniversaries, not birthdays, rang in her 55th trip around the sun on March 27th.

As she continues to celebrate, she's shared just some of her various shiny, glamorous outfits, and her latest is no less so.

Mariah took to Instagram over the weekend and stopped her fans in their tracks with a stunning photo in which she is donning a studded black mini dress with a plunging neckline. Her glam is no less fabulous: smokey, winged-out eye make-up, glossy pink lips, plus her blonde hair is styled into voluminous ringlets.

She simply captioned the photo with a disco ball emoji, though fans nonetheless took to the comments section under the post to rave about her look.

"MOTHER IS MOTHERING Y'ALL," one aptly declared, as others followed suit with: "’I'm obsessed!!! Slay after SLAY! We do NOT deserve!" and: "You are the most gorgeous woman on earth," as well as: "Omg, so so so beautiful!!" plus another one of her fans also wrote: "You are perfection!!!"

To kick off her anniversary celebrations, Mariah previously posted a photo from a boat, smiling ear-to-ear as she posed in a slinky, sequined blue tank gown.

"Anniversary adventures commence," she wrote, and celebratory messages from fellow celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum, Jonathan Van Ness, Patti LaBelle, and Busta Rhymes, among others, quickly ensued.

© Instagram Mariah spent her birthday by the water

For her 54th anniversary last year, she called back on X, previously known as Twitter, an old interview in which she explained: "I don't have birthdays. No, well, I just have anniversaries. I decided to do that. And I've noticed that people who decide not to have birthdays, they just don't have them."

© Getty The singer is headed to Las Vegas

Once her anniversary celebrations come to an end, Mariah has a busy month ahead, as she kicks off her Las Vegas residency.

The round of concerts at the Park MGM hotel, titled The Celebration of Mimi, will run from April 12 to 27, and is in honor of the 19th anniversary of her hit album The Emancipation of Mimi.

