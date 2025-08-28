Deborah Roberts unveils bold transformation as she makes return to GMA: 'Boy did I need it'

Deborah Roberts has enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with her husband, Today anchor Al Roker over the past week - and now she's back on TV! The ABC star made a return to Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, and certainly ensured all eyes were on her. The TV anchor looked sensational dressed in a bright pink floral dress with puffy sleeves and a mid-length tailored skirt, which was teamed with a pair of metallic strappy heels. She shared behind-the-scenes footage just ahead of going live on air, revealing her "transformation" following her holiday.

"Transformed the before to the after and boy did I need it after vacation!" she said. Deborah also shared several backstage photos from her morning in the GMA studios, including a selfie with co-host Rebecca Jarvis, and another with Sam Champion.

WATCH: Deborah Roberts showcases her post holiday look

She had been away in Italy with her husband, and it looked like they had a wonderful time. The trip also coincided with Al's 71st birthday, and Deborah took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his special day. Alongside photos of Al sitting outside having dinner at a restaurant, she wrote: "To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday. Your kindness, joy and generosity are boundless blessings. Love you so much! Please join me in showering @alroker with the biggest birthday wishes his heart can hold!"

© Instagram Deborah Roberts looked incredibly glamorous post holiday as she returned to GMA

© Instagram The GMA star was delighted to be back

Al's co-hosts were quick to remark on his time off in Italy on his birthday too, as they gave him a special shout out on the day. Dylan Dreyer - who had stepped in for Al on the main show - explained on the day why it was a "special morning". She asked her co-stars: "Do you know whose birthday it is today?" with Craig Melvin responding: "I think I might," which led to a round of applause for "the one, the only, Al Roker!"

© Instagram Deborah with Al Roker in Italy

© Instagram Deborah and Al had the best time away!

Dylan mentioned he was "enjoying his time off" and "celebrating his birthday with his beautiful wife Deborah," before lightly poking fun at him for sending them pictures earlier that morning and "rubbing in how much fun he's having," with Savannah Sellers calling them "beautiful," and Craig dubbing his vacation "well deserved."

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995, and share two children together. The couple often talk about their solid relationship and even wrote a book in 2016 called Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times. That year, they spoke with Today about keeping it together after all these years. "I love the fact that he tries to take things in stride in a very warm and funny way," Deborah said, and Al responded that the thing he loved most about his wife was that "she's a very compassionate person and I think has instilled that in our kids and a lot of it's rubbed off on me."