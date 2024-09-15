Robin Roberts' Emmys makeover sparks reaction as GMA star steps out in figure-hugging dress

Robin Roberts ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out on Sunday night to co-host the 76th Emmy Awards.

The Good Morning America star, along with Will Reeve, hosting the red carpet arrivals for ABC, and she looked just as stylish as the rest of the stars.

Robin opted for a floor-length blue gown embellished with sequins, and accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings.

Robin Roberts' before-and-after Emmy Awards look

The long-running morning show host took to Instagram ahead of the night to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready, showing her before and after look.

The footage - which can be viewed above - certainly caused a stir among her fans too, with many taking to the comments section to have their say.

© Frazer Harrison Robin Roberts looked stunning in a floor-length gown at the Emmy Awards

"Wow, Robin, just wow," one wrote, while another commented: "You look absolutely beautiful." A third added: "You look stunning Robin!"

The 76th Emmy Awards is the second of the year. The 75th Emmys happened January, four months after its usual date, to celebrate the 2023 wins. This was due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

© Frazer Harrison A close-up look at Robin's jewelry

For the 2024 nominations, The Bear, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and The Morning Show are among those that are in the running, while Dan and Eugene Levy are the award hosts.

Robin has had an exciting month so far, both at work and in her personal life. On September 8, she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with wife Amber Laign.

© Instagram Robin with her wife Amber Laign

The couple first met on a blind date 19 years ago and have been together ever since, going public with their relationship in 2013, when Robin came out via a Facebook post and revealed she'd been in a long-term relationship with the wellness expert.

Robin proposed to Amber in 2023, and enjoyed a star-studded wedding in Connecticut later that year.

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house.Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working and Amber remains in Connecticut.

During a previous appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host told Robin: "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014.

Robin and Amber celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" Robin and Amber have a solid relationship and have gone through a lot as a couple, which has only made them stronger.