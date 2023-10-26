Ginger Zee is one fashionable forecaster and doesn't disappoint when it comes to delivering the weather in style.

The GMA meteorologist stepped up her game this week when she dipped into someone else's wardrobe for an on-air look fans loved.

Ginger revealed she was wearing a hand-me-down ensemble from none other than Lara Spencer.

WATCH: Ginger Zee celebrates in a sweet pink bikini

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two proudly showed off her figure-hugging dress which came courtesy of her co-star.

Alongside the images of Lara looking approvingly at Ginger on the set of Good Morning America, she wrote: "16 months into my #nonewclothes challenge and I got lucky with a killer Lara-me-down thanks @lara.spencer for always being a sustainability supporter #sustainable #sustainablefashion #fashion #green #consignment #reduce #reuse #secondhand #nonewclothes."

Ginger was praised for her dedication to re-wearing clothes rather than investing in new ones as fans commented: "Gorgeous! I noticed how terrific this dress looked on you before I knew it was from Lara. So cool to see the support from her too," and, "You're both gorgeous. I'm totally a supporter of second hand."

Plenty of Ginger's social media followers confessed her actions had inspired them to do the same.

© Instagram Ginger looks incredible in floral dress

She announced her pledge to shed light on the dangerous consequences fast fashion and mass consumption have on our planet back in May 2022.

At the time, she revealed her plan to reduce her carbon footprint, and said she had been participating in her climate change pact for a lot longer.

© Instagram Ginger is on a mission not to buy any new clothes

She posted a slew of photos to Instagram which showed her wearing the same chic, waist-accentuating yellow dress, which she had owned for fifteen years.

Ginger said that she first bought it back in 2007, she wore it again in 2014, and once again in 2022.

© Instagram Ginger is a dedicated climate activist along with her family

She'd planned to keep the challenge going for three months and wrote: "I am now taking the #NoNewClothes pledge. No buying NEW (we can consignment/vintage shop) for 90 days." However, she's proved to have taken it so much further.

Ginger has revealed the shocking statistic that: "The average American buys 16 new items of clothing every 3 months! 2,000 items are thrown away every SECOND in the United States."

© Instagram Ginger borrowed some of Lara's clothes

She also expressed her concern that: "Fashion is responsible for approximately 10% of global greenhouse gasses."Ginger urged her fans: "We need the fashion industry to change, but we can start a conversation and tell them what we want."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.