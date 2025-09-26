Rory McIlroy's wild transformation from his first Ryder Cup in 2010 to now – see photos

When 21-year-old Rory McIlroy made his debut on the European Ryder Cup team in 2010, his enthusiasm was notably muted. The rising star even referred to the event as an exhibition, admitting it didn’t hold much importance for him at the time. "I got into that team room at Celtic Manor [in 2010], and I just saw how much it meant to everyone," he shared during a press conference on Thursday. "I was like, maybe I got this wrong." The now 36-year-old is currently gearing up for the Ryder Cup on Friday.

Rory has played for Europe during the competition in every edition from 2010 to 2023, with Europe winning in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2023. "I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged too much with that, too much with the crowd," he admitted. "But then there’s times where I haven’t engaged enough. So, it’s really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance."

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy e sits for a media interview prior to the Ryder Cup 2025

As the Northern Irish golfer prepares to take centre stage in the sporting world once again, HELLO! takes a closer look at his evolution – from his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 to the seasoned champion he is today.

Rory McIIroy's transformation

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy at 21 years old 2010 A youthful Rory McIlroy, with his signature black curls, marked his 2010 Ryder Cup victory by popping open a bottle of champagne. The rising star sported a purple sweater vest layered over a crisp white polo shirt.



© Getty Images The golfer in 2015 2015 In a refreshing departure from his usual sporting attire, Rory McIlroy turned heads on the red carpet in 2015 ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards at the Odyssey Arena. He looked sharp in a sleek black suit paired with a bold purple shirt.



© Getty Images Rory appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019 Sporting a shorter haircut in contrast to his trademark long curls, Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He kept it casual yet stylish in a gray jumper layered over a black shirt.



© Getty Images Rory McIlroy during the Hero World Challenge 2021 Captured in his element, Rory McIlroy lined up his approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau. The champion opted for an all-blue ensemble.

