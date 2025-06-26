TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager showcases new look in must see pool photo

Jenna Bush Hager is getting a lot of love for her new look. The TODAY host went through a major on-air transformation to fulfill a promise she had made to The White Lotus actress Leslie Bibb in March.

Jenna recreated Leslie's iconic bob and chopped off her long locks.

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day," Leslie said on the show.

© Getty Images for ResortPass Jenna Bush Hager enjoys a drink poolside

Jenna had to be grateful for the shorter hairstyle this week as a heatwave took over New York City. On Tuesday, June 24, the city's John F. Kennedy Airport reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit by early afternoon.

But the hot weather didn't stop Jenna. The former First Daughter posted a photo of her new look as she enjoyed a pool day amid the summer heat. She wore a mid length summer dress and brown platform sandals, while holding a spritz cocktail.

Jenna's kids aren't big fans of her new look

Jenna is a mom to three kids – Mila, 12, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five. And according to the morning show host, her children were not enthusiastic about the look.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna and her daughter Mila look so much alike

"I will say, I walked in to show my children and you just…I videoed it," Jenna said, before showing a clip of their hilarious reactions. "I think they thought they were getting a puppy."

"Why would you do that?" Poppy asked, before running away and fake crying.

Even though her kids didn't react positively to her haircut, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, loved it. Jenna said: "The best thing is my husband did like it. He was like, 'Damn that's hot.' Which was sweet."

Jenna's big opinions

© Instagram Jenna and her family

Her kids seem to be following in their mom's footsteps with their explosive opinions. The Jenna & Friends host never holds back on her strong viewpoints. Today on an episode with co-host Maria Shriver, Jenna commented on the very anticipated Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding.

While the TODAY host wasn't invited to the Venice affair, she explained that even if she was, she would be hesitant to attend.

"I think it's really interesting because it's…very public, everybody's talking about it," Jenna shared on Jenna & Friends. "It's very public. There's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."

Jenna was commenting on the ongoing protests in Venice against the wedding, which include signs like "No Space for Bezos" and "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax."

© Getty Images Jenna on her wedding day in 2008

While remembering her wedding to Henry in 2008, Jenna said: "[I was] so worried about people finding out where I was getting married." Jenna and Henry married in her parents' backyard, "where nobody could be except the people we loved."

Maria chimed in saying: "They wanted…to go to Venice. I hope that people focus on the fact that they're in love."