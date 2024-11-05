How Kris Jenner has changed over the years in photos — her wildest throwbacks

Happy birthday, Kris Jenner!
The iconic "momager" and Kardashian family matriarch is ringing in her 69th birthday this Election Day in America, November 5, 2024.
Kris was born in 1955 in San Diego, California, and is a proud mom and manager to six children, Kourtney, 45, Kim, 44, Khloé, 40, Rob, 37, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27.
In honor of her special day, some of her daughters have already taken to Instagram to share touching tributes, with Kim sharing a sweet throwback photo of her when she was a baby, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids. It really is unmatched and [I] am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and [I am] celebrating you today and everyday!"
To celebrate Kris, revisit some of the best throwback photos of her and more snaps through the years.