How Kris Jenner has changed over the years in photos — her wildest throwbacks
How Kris Jenner has changed over the years in photos — her wildest throwbacks
Split image of Kris Jenner© Getty

How Kris Jenner has changed over the years in photos — her wildest throwbacks

The Kardashian "momager" is celebrating her 69th birthday this November 5

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday, Kris Jenner!

The iconic "momager" and Kardashian family matriarch is ringing in her 69th birthday this Election Day in America, November 5, 2024.

Kris was born in 1955 in San Diego, California, and is a proud mom and manager to six children, Kourtney, 45, Kim, 44, Khloé, 40, Rob, 37, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27. 

In honor of her special day, some of her daughters have already taken to Instagram to share touching tributes, with Kim sharing a sweet throwback photo of her when she was a baby, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids. It really is unmatched and [I] am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and [I am] celebrating you today and everyday!"

To celebrate Kris, revisit some of the best throwback photos of her and more snaps through the years.

1/9

Kris Jenner attends Pioneer Awards Honoring Terry Semel on December 10, 1990 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California© Getty

1990

At the Pioneer Awards Honoring Terry Semel in 1990.

2/9

Former US athlete Cailtyn Jenner and his partner Kris Jenner, formerly Kris Kardashian, share a bottle of Dom Perignon over a bubble bath, circa 1991© Getty

1991

A photoshoot at home with her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

3/9

Caitlyn Jenner poses on a Harley-Davidson with his partner Kris Jenner, formerly Kris Kardashian, circa 1991© Getty

1991

The former couple was married from 1991 to 2015.

4/9

Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner attend 21st Birthday Party for Paris Hilton on February 12, 2002 at Studio 54 in New York City© Getty

2002

At Paris Hilton's 21st birthday party in Studio 54 in New York City.

5/9

Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner arrive at the TMG International/CUUR Annual "Style LA" Runway Show fundraiser at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, 2007© Getty

2007

With her three eldest daughters in Los Angeles.

6/9

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at TAO's First Princess Party at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort, 2007© Getty

2007

2007 was the year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.

7/9

Kris Jenner is introduced as a judge during the 2012 Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino January 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty

2012

At the 2012 Miss America pageant.

8/9

Kris Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City© Getty

2019

At the Camp: Notes on Fashion Met Gala.

9/9

Kris Jenner attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty

2024

At this year's Met Gala.

