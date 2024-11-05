How Kris Jenner has changed over the years in photos — her wildest throwbacks

Happy birthday, Kris Jenner!

The iconic "momager" and Kardashian family matriarch is ringing in her 69th birthday this Election Day in America, November 5, 2024.

Kris was born in 1955 in San Diego, California, and is a proud mom and manager to six children, Kourtney, 45, Kim, 44, Khloé, 40, Rob, 37, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27.

In honor of her special day, some of her daughters have already taken to Instagram to share touching tributes, with Kim sharing a sweet throwback photo of her when she was a baby, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids. It really is unmatched and [I] am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and [I am] celebrating you today and everyday!"

To celebrate Kris, revisit some of the best throwback photos of her and more snaps through the years.

1/ 9 © Getty 1990 At the Pioneer Awards Honoring Terry Semel in 1990.

2/ 9 © Getty 1991 A photoshoot at home with her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

3/ 9 © Getty 1991 The former couple was married from 1991 to 2015.

4/ 9 © Getty 2002 At Paris Hilton's 21st birthday party in Studio 54 in New York City.

5/ 9 © Getty 2007 With her three eldest daughters in Los Angeles.

6/ 9 © Getty 2007 2007 was the year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.

7/ 9 © Getty 2012 At the 2012 Miss America pageant.

8/ 9 © Getty 2019 At the Camp: Notes on Fashion Met Gala.