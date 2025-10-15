Vera Wang, 76, wows in daring red dress as she shows off ageless appearance

Vera Wang, 76, wowed in a daring red dress while supporting DKMS, a non-profit organization fighting blood cancer and blood diseases. At the DKMS Gala on Tuesday, October 14, the designer wore a gown from her own collection. The red dress had a plunging neckline and a lace train that accentuated Vera's physique and celebrated the evening's mission. Paired with the look, the iconic fashion designer styled her hair in beachy waves and wore a gold bangle on her left arm.

While she's in her seventh decade of life, Vera is showing no signs of slowing down or missing a fabulous red carpet. She is a staple of the fashion industry, having launched her label in 1990, she's dressed everyone from Victoria Beckham to Chelsea Clinton. Before she entered fashion, Vera was a figure skater in her youth while living in New York. She then worked her way up to a senior fashion editor position at Vogue.

Vera turned 76 in June and is not afraid of aging. "After my 75th last year, I said, 'Maybe, you don't have to celebrate after 75,'" the designer told People. "A lot of my friends don't want to. They say, 'I'm too old.' I said, 'It's not about being old. It's about being here and living, and we should celebrate that.'"

© Getty Images Vera honoring DKMS in a red gown

"But you have to celebrate every year that you're alive. That's just how I feel," she continued. "I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett [age 95] or Queen Elizabeth II [who passed away aged 96], I'm just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I'm able to do my best work more and more. I'm really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That's what it's all about, really."

© Getty Images Vera Wang and the Executive Chairwoman of DKMS US, Katharina Harf

And for Vera, there seems to be no secret to aging gracefully. Instead, she just sticks to a balanced diet – healthy foods and the occasional indulgence like pizza and McDonald's. On Sunday, she and her daughter Cecilia and her god-daughters, celebrated a birthday with a delicious looking cake while watching football. Vera captioned the series of photos: "LA FAMILA. HAPPINESS. CANDLES. CAKE."

© Instagram Vera has an incredibly youthful look

Sharon Stone, 67, commented on the photo: "How is this even possible? I knew us when we had 0 children," with a series of crying laughing emojis and heart eye emojis. Vera adopted both of her daughters, Cecilia, 35, and Josephine, 32, in the '90s with her ex-husband Arthur Becker. The fashion designer's daughters understood that their upbringing was different.

© Instagram Vera enjoying Sunday night football with her family

"I knew there was something different about my family when my sister and I got to model in her runway shows as kids," Cecilia told Teen Vogue in 2010. And three years earlier, Cecilia wrote about her relationship with her mom for Seventeen Magazine. "While most people turn to my mom for her great style, I respect her great advice. She tells me to work hard at school and keep my options open so I can find my own passion in life. So the next time your mom is being annoying, cut her some slack. Chances are she has some secrets to success hiding in her closet."