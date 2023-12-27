Vera Wang, 73, looks incredibly youthful as she poses with lookalike daughters for elegant Christmas picture

Vera Wang has continually defied age with her youthful energy and style. At 74, the legendary designer recently posed for a Christmas photo with her daughters Cecilia, 33, and Josephine Becker, 30, at their expansive family residence, celebrating the festive season together.

The trio, despite the more than 40-year age gap, appeared seamlessly in sync, dressed in matching teal party dresses from the Vera Wang Couture collection, complemented by identical Santa hats.

The scene was set before an elegantly arranged dining table, highlighting the family's close bond and shared sense of style.

© Instagram Vera Wang with her two daughters

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Vera wrote: 'Me and my girls..!!! So happy together.' The celebration was even more special as it coincided with her younger brother Ken's 73rd birthday. The day's festivities included hand-made cakes and Prosecco from personalized bottles bearing the family name.

Vera and her daughters, whom she adopted with American investor and real estate developer Arthur Becker, also wore jewelry from her Love collection. The setting was further enhanced by glass and dinnerware from Vera Wang Wedgwood.

© Instagram Vera looks incredible at 74

Vera, known for her remarkable physique and youthful complexion, recently expressed her focus on avoiding physical disability rather than preoccupation with looks. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com at the DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, she emphasized, "I'm more frightened about physical disabilities... not all this.

“I'm not totally preoccupied with how I look. I love my work, and I'm very passionate about my work, my friends, my daughters... I have a very full life."

Vera credits vodka as the secret to her ageless physique

Reflecting on her confidence, Vera shared, "I've devoted my whole life to dressing women and styling women. From my years at Vogue magazine, I was an editor for 17 years, to working for Ralph Lauren, designing for my own company, my whole life has been about empowering women."

Resigning from Ralph Lauren at 40, she became an acclaimed bridal wear designer, creating custom gowns for celebrities like Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of her 75th birthday in June 2024, Vera remains uncertain about retirement, comparing her career longevity to that of Rafael Nadal: "I'm not sure yet. I'll be like Rafael Nadal... for the moment, no."

Vera with her husband

With an estimated net worth of $650 million, Vera has continually amazed fans with her fitness and style, as seen in images showcasing her toned physique in an orange sports bra and white shorts. Fans and followers have often inquired about her secret to maintaining such a youthful appearance.

Vera attributes her ageless beauty to a mix of vodka cocktails, ample sleep, work, and staying out of the sun. "One of the things I am known to like to do is have a vodka cocktail," she told People magazine.

"I have a vodka at some point after five or six o'clock, towards seven." She also credits her work for keeping her mind, body, and soul forever youthful, describing it as her "lifeline."

