Halle Berry's dedication to her health and fitness was clear to see in her latest stunning photo which put her sensational physique front and center.

The 57-year-old wowed her followers with a gorgeous snap of herself rocking a black, lace bodysuit that showcased her endlessly toned legs while she posed in the desert.

Halle certainly stole the show from her breathtaking surroundings as she sat on a giant rock, arching her back and tilting her head towards the sky to accentuate her best features.

The 'Catwoman' star shared the jaw-dropping image on Instagram alongside the caption: "Couldn't hide these rocks", followed by a winking emoji.

Her fans were quick to react and were blown away by her seemingly ageless appearance and sculpted figure. "Woman damn near 60 but still have me over [here] drooling," one follower responded.

A second said: "Forget the scenery it's you that everybody is looking at pure beauty." A third added: "Halle Berry, [you] never get old baby [you] never get old." A fourth gushed: "Halle is one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen."

It's not surprising that Halle looks as good as she does considering the effort she puts into maintaining her health. For years, she has worked with celebrity trainer Peter Lee Thomas, who she calls her "secret weapon." The duo even has a health and wellness platform, rē•spin, which includes nutritious recipes, workouts, and affordable fitness products.

Back in 2022, Halle revealed what a typical week of workouts looks like for her, telling InStyle: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut Bruised.

"Some days I'd work on strength and cardio and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."

As well as a dedication to fitness, the star maintains a strict diet to ensure she stays healthy both on the inside and the outside, and she previously revealed the foods she has completely cut out of her diet.

Halle was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 and as a result transitioned onto a keto diet – a low-carb, high-fat diet – which meant the self-confessed "sugar addict" had to make some big changes.

"After my diagnosis, though, it was like a switch flipped," she told Women's Health. "My health was on the line, so I went cold turkey on my sugar-filled ways. Out the window went the candy, the desserts, and even super-sweet fruit."

The actress now satisfies her sweet cravings with blueberries and raspberries.

Halle also avoids refined carbs, including bread, rice, and pasta. "I know some of you are wondering, how could you ever swear off bread?" she added. "But just like with sugar, when you give your body enough time without it, your palette changes and it loses its appeal."

Following the Keto diet means Halle consumes 75 percent of her daily calories from fats, 20 percent from proteins, and five percent from carbohydrates. Halle will feast on steak, lamb, or chicken with lots of dark leafy greens like spinach or kale, eggs, avocado, zucchini noodles, and bone broth.

