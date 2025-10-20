Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten rocks sheer dress in bra-less moment with boyfriend Jackson White

Grace Van Patten was not afraid to bare (almost) all during her latest outing. Over the weekend, the Tell Me Lies alum along with her co-star and boyfriend Jackson White were one of hundreds of celebrities to attend the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, held on October 18th. The star-studded party gets droves of celebrity attendees every year, and among them this year were George Clooney, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Maude Apatow, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Ayo Edebiri, Chase Infiniti, Greta Lee, Channing Tatum, and Charlie Hunnam, among others.

For the special outing, Grace, 28, embraced a totally sheer moment, rocking a see-through black dress with a raw hem, off-the shoulder hemline, lined with feathers across the bottom, and wore only a black bottom underneath. She paired the look with a black choker and gold drop necklace, and had a natural smokey-eye and baby pink lip for make-up.

© Getty Images Grace wore a see-through dress for the event

As soon as photos of her look hit social media, fans were quick to gush over it, with one commenting: "I have a major girl crush on Grace. She is so stunning," as others followed suit with: "Ughhh so good," and: "She is my new favorite actress ever," as well as: "She is perfect."

Others were also quick to note how much they are looking forward to the third season of Tell Me Lies, which first premiered in September 2022, to come out. Though it started filming in May, the third installment does not yet have a release date, though it is expected to arrive at Hulu in early to mid-2026.

It has however been confirmed that it is slated to be the last season of the series, which is based on a 2018 novel by Carola Lovering. Star Tom Ellis, whose wife Meghan Oppenheimer adapted the show to television and is its showrunner, told Entertainment Tonight in August: "I think Meghan has written [it] to be the last season. For sure, yeah."

© Getty Images She is dating her co-star Jackson

He did however tease: "It's probably the darkest season of Tell Me Lies so far … there are some unlikely partnerships that start to happen this season. Season two ended on a cliffhanger, while Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) wedding was taking place, when before Bree was set to walk down the aisle, Stephen (Jackson) texted her an audio from eight years prior featuring Evan admitting he had cheated on her with Lucy (Grace) in college.

© FilmMagic The couple started dating before he was cast on the show

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October of last year, Grace and Jackson spilled the beans on their own reactions to the bombshell season finale, with the former sharing her shock at Stephen's decision. "I could not believe that Stephen had recorded Evan saying that [he cheated], and saved it for how many years? Eight years," she said, adding: "The work this man had to go through to just hold a bomb for eight years…so much work."

© Getty Images Grace with her Tell Me Lies co-star Natalee Linez

"That just went beyond my expectations of how manipulative he actually was. I really couldn't believe that," she continued. "I was also shocked, and I'm so curious, what would be in Meaghan's head for a third season and what the rest of that wedding would look like." Jackson agreed that the move was "psychotic," noting that he wanted to see his character face consequences for his repeatedly toxic actions.