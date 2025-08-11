Bronzed Victoria Beckham caught off-guard on holiday in 'zero effort' mini shorts

Victoria Beckham is among the A-listers who set the fashion agenda, and her off-duty holiday style is on point.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, was spotted on holiday in France with her husband David and three children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, and in a particular moment where Victoria was pictured from behind, she wore a summer staple that was simple but effective.

© Instagram VB rocked denim shorts alongside her husband and son

The mother-of-four rocked cut-off denim shorts with an oversized white sweatshirt, flip-flops, and a baseball cap as she headed out for an evening stroll by the water with David and Cruz, who donned a football shirt with 'Beckham' emblazoned across the back.

© Instagram Victoria sported a black lace dress on holiday in France

The trip called for a slew of fabulous outfits from the A-lister, including a black sundress and oversized straw hat – gorgeous!

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I am always keeping up with the latest fashionable outings of the style set as well as Hollywood's finest. Here, Victoria proved again how she has managed to maintain her status as a fashion icon for over three decades, as with her shorts ensemble, she is able to elevate a timeless denim staple and make it look at once stylish and laid-back.

Victoria's denim shorts collection

It's not the first time Victoria has headed out in short shorts – and looked incredible. Way back in 2006 (the peak of VB's WAG style era), the former popstar was seen on her way to Cologne for England football club's match against Sweden in the World Cup.

On this occasion, Victoria, who headed to Germany for the World Cup with fellow WAGs Cheryl Cole and Coleen Rooney, paired her shorts with a navy waistcoat, nude heels, and a showstopping aquamarine Hermès 'Birkin' bag.

© Getty Victoria Beckham rocked epic shorts during the 2006 World Cup

Four years later, the fashionista was spotted leaving her Upper East Side hotel during a trip to New York City while wearing a pair of dark-wash shorts, which she belted and styled with a striped jumper.

© Getty Victoria Beckham took denim shorts to the Upper East Side

Always one for a killer heel, the fashion label owner accessorised with a pair of peep-toe platformed boots by Christian Louboutin, which matched her huge leather case.

An expert's verdict

Celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson says denim shorts have survived decades of trends, and they are still the perfect summer staple.

© Shutterstock Victoria also rocked Christian Louboutin heels

"I love how you can pull out your favourite style every year as a little fade and thread makes them even cooler," Ellis tells HELLO!.

"If you are conscious of your legs, opt for a longer line, and they still give that effortless feel."

© Instagram VB and denim shorts are the perfect combo

She adds of our style muse: "She manages to make denim casual shorts feel luxe as she often pairs them with a crisp white shirt and elevated accessories, keeping the look sleek. Zero effort but instant style."

Victoria's classy jeans

Victoria has long had a love affair with good denim, proving she is also an expert in styling jeans during an outing in Paris in June.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham made a case for the return of the flare

She was seen sporting a dark-wash flared pair teamed with a cherry red polo top, a burgundy Hermès crossbody bag, and an enormous pair of sunglasses.