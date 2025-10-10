Lady Kitty Spencer's zebra print bodycon dress might be her most daring look yet

Lady Kitty Spencer, like her model sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, is a beacon of elegant modernity when it comes to contemporary style. The 34-year-old always brings out the most glamorous gowns for a special occasion, such as the Serpentine Summer Gallery party or when she donned a carbon copy of her wedding dress for her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Once again, the niece of the late Princess Diana appeared at a star-studded event in the most beautiful piece, and it might just be one of our favourites to date.

© Dave Benett Lady Kitty Spencer at The Chancery Rosewood for an event hosted by Johnnie Walker Vault & Olivier Rousteing

Attending a party at The Chancery Rosewood, hosted by Johnnie Walker Vault & Olivier Rousteing, on Wednesday, Lady Kitty wore the most magnificent bodycon dress from French luxury house Balmain, for whom Olivier is creative director, which featured a black zebra print, gold buttons and peaked shoulders.

As for her beauty look, the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer kept things relatively simple, with a touch of eyeliner to bring out her deep blue eyes, a light pink lip gloss, and her blond hair was tied into a bun with a single wave at the front of her face.

© Dave Benett Lady Kitty Spencer at The Chancery Rosewood for an event hosted by Johnnie Walker Vault & Olivier Rousteing

The party was also attended by an array of stars, including the likes of Honey Dijon and Marisa Abela, best known for her roles in HBO's hit series Industry and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Kitty Spencer is a high-society style muse

When it comes to the high-society stars, there's no one quite as well-dressed as Lady Kitty Spencer, who consistently shows up to events in the most incredible dresses from the most sought-after designers. At the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show in Rome, she wore a dazzling corset, which she paired with a particularly daring see-through skirt. To accessorise, the 34-year-old brought out an incredibly bold statement gold necklace, with her hair styled in voluminous curls.

Just days before that, the high-society style icon was pictured looking magnificent at the Serpentine Gallery summer party, looking as resplendent as ever in a pale aqua blue ball gown made from a billowing tulle.

© Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer in a blue gown at the Serpentine Gallery summer party

The dress also featured a corseted strapless top that cinched at the waist, and intricate appliqué flowers that cascaded down the front. She paired it with strapped silver heels, styling her hair into loose waves.