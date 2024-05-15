Jennifer Hudson dons high-slit skirt for star-studded, courtside date with boyfriend Common

The Knicks finally came back to New York City last night, and Jennifer Hudson beelined it for the envy-inducing courtside seats at Madison Square Garden.

The talk show host and her boyfriend Common made Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers their latest date night, and watched New York City's favorites secure a 3-2 lead during the playoffs with a 121-91 win.

They were just two of several stars to fill up "Celebrity Row" during the sold out game at the Garden, with fellow celebrities (and Celebrity Row frequenters) Billie Eilish, Ben Stiller, Andrew Garfield, Rauw Alejandro, Julianne Moore, Busta Rhymes, Billy Crystal, and Nicholas Braun, among others, also in attendance.

For the star-studded game, Jennifer appeared to arrive straight from filming The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier that day.

For both appearances, she wore a black blazer with denim blue cuffs, paired with a coordinating, ankle-length skirt with a slit down the middle, layered over a fitted black shirt. She accessorized with blue, pointy-toed heels and a denim belt.

Meanwhile, Common sported sage green cargo pants with white sneakers, a white hoodie, and topped it all off with a light denim jacket.

© Getty The couple sat next to Billie during the game

Jennifer is coming off quite the celebratory week, as just last Saturday she was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards with the Excellence in Media Awards, during which she also received the Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode award, for a moment on her show where she surprised an HIV activist with $10,000.

The Oscar-winner was accompanied by her son David Daniel Otunga Jr., 14, who she shares with her ex-fiancé David Otunga, for the special night.

© Getty Jennifer wore a chic blazer and skirt set with denim accents

After being introduced by Laverne Cox to accept her honor, Jennifer told the star-studded audience: "Your stories deserve to be told. You guys make me feel safe, loved – my whole life – welcome, and so therefore it is my mission to do the same," adding: "I want everyone to feel like they matter, have a safe place, feel celebrated, whatever you're going through, if you want to be celebrated, just know that you can always – I've got your back, Jennifer Hudson is going to cheer you on."

She and Common – with whom she is co-starring in an upcoming movie – confirmed their relationship in January, when he came on to her talk show. "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common," Jennifer started at the time, before cheekily asking him: "I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty Jennifer and Common were friends for several years before becoming an item

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and revealed it was the host herself when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Jennifer achieved the coveted EGOT status (reserved for recipients of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) in 2022, when she won a Tony for her role as co-producer of "A Strange Loop," which won best musical that year.